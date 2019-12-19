The Steam winter sale kicks off - here are the best deals

2019 may be coming to a close, but the Steam winter sale is just kicking off. The deals run until January 2, giving you a full two weeks to take advantage of deals rivaled only by Black Friday. We've rounded up the best Steam deals we could find to help you quickly find a nice little holiday present for yourself.
Best Steam winter sale deals
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $24 (was $60)
- Resident Evil 2 remake - $19.79 (was $60)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $20 (was $40)
- Disco Elysium - $32 (was $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $39 (was $60)
- Far Cry 5 - $15 (was $60)
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $16 (was $40)
- Doom - $6 (was $20)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - $9 (was $60)
- Dark Souls 3 - $15 (was $60)
- Fallout 4 - $9 (was $30)
- Monster Hunter World - $24 (was $60)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $8 (was $20)
- Skyrim VR - $18 ($60)
- Dragon Quest 11 - $30 (was $60)
- The Evil Within 2 - $10 (was $40)
- XCOM 2 - $15 (was $60)
- The Surge 2 - $30 (was $50)
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season - $19.67 (was $40)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - $12.49 (was $50)
- Planet Coaster - $9 (was $45)
- Darksiders 3 - $20.39 (was $60)
If you're on an indie kick, the Steam winter sale has a bunch of really solid deals on indie games you won't want to miss. Here's a round-up of the best of 'em.
Best Steam winter sale indie deals
- Gris - $8.49 (was $17)
- Celeste - $10 (was $20)
- Cuphead - $14 (was $20)
- Graveyard Keeper - $8 (was $20)
- Stardew Valley - $9 (was $15)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (was $15)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10 (was $30)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (was $15)
- Terraria - $5 (was $10)
- Sophie's Curse - $1.69 (was $5)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (was $25)
- Subnautica - $16.24 (was $25)
- Moonlighter - $8 ($20)
