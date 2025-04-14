Steam's Lovecraftian Days event is a week-long cosmic horror blowout, and you can get my favorite cozy spooky game of the decade for just $12

The third annual Steam Lovecraftian Days event is live, bringing thousands of cosmic horror reveals, free demos, and steep discounts on eldritch RPGs, roguelikes, and even cozy games. From now until (ostensibly) April 21, all sorts of Lovecraft-inspired horror games are available for some of the cheapest prices we've seen, and on top of that there's all sorts of bone-chilling free demos and announcements to check out.

Right at the top, I'd implore pretty much everyone reading this to take advantage of Dredge, Black Salt Games' delectably creepy fishing game, at 50% off until April 28. That brings the typically $25 game all the way down to $12.50, which matches the lowest it's ever dropped on Steam.

One of my favorite indies of 2024, Skald: Against the Black Priory, is another worthy highlight. This retro-styled old-school CRPG inspired by the legendary Ultima and D&D IPs is available for just $9, 40% off its list price, for the duration of the sale.

Another big recommend from the sale is Pacific Drive, a first-person survival game where you drive through the haunted forests of the Pacific Northwest. That's available right now for 40% off at just $17.99. This one doesn't appear to be officially part of the Lovecraftian Days event, as the sale only lasts for another 18 hours at time of writing, but there is just enough cosmic horror on display to warrant a nod.

Here's a few more deals that stood out to me:

