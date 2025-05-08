Halfoween may have passed, but $20 off the best horror board game means it can always be Halloween in your house

If fear is what you seek, look no further than the ever-changing Betrayal at House on the Hill. Right now, you can get one of the best board games for a 36% discount.

This is the best horror game for year-round Halloween lovers and normies alike, and right now you can nab the Betrayal at House on the Hill board game for just $36 at Amazon, against the usual $55.99. That's not its cheapest price ever just after Halfoween, but we've not seen it hit this low for a good couple of months. And $20 off the well-rounded 3rd Edition version of Betrayal is a pretty great deal.

Unfortunately UK peeps only get a couple of quid off the 3rd Edition, with it sitting at £42.75 at Zatu against the usual £44.99 price. Still, for the best version of the game yet it's a far better deal than what we'd get at Amazon, which still has it at full price.

Should you buy Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition?

There's so much to love about this comprehensive and versatile horror game, from getting into your roles as the weird cast of characters and figuring out exactly why they happen to all be at the house at once, to activating whatever horrendous Haunt is randomly selected. This is a tile placement game that sees players moving their minis around to explore a haunted mansion. As you go, you retrieve helpful items and avoid devastating curses, while looking for a way to defeat the traitor posing as whatever horror is dredged up through the Haunt. Sometimes there is no traitor. Basically, every Haunt is different, meaning the replayability for this game is through the roof.

As mentioned in our Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition review, it's a game that is always chaotic, but one builds on a familiar framework: place a tile and move as many spaces as your speed allows, and roll for the Haunt to see what incredibly weird scenario might be about to spice things up.

One session you might find yourself murdering one another for parachutes as the house drifts on the wind, stolen by a giant bird. Another time the traitor might be forced to speak like a Leprechaun as they cause havoc about the mansion, and automatically lose if they forget to do an Irish accent.

Sometimes the scenarios can be a little hit or miss, but I've never met a person that hasn't enjoyed at least one playthrough of Betrayal at House on the Hill. It's a fan favorite, and well worth a place in your board game collection.

