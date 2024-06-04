This Lovecraftian horror CRPG is a love letter to Ultima and D&D classics, and even Baldur's Gate 3's director is raving about it: "This is one I've been waiting for"

There's a bangin' new horror CRPG paying tribute to classic Baldur's Gate and Ultima games, and not only is it a huge hit on Steam, but it's also being praised by Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke. Frankly though, nothing can steep you in this game's vibe quite like the '80s TV commercial-inspired launch trailer above, so be sure to watch that before you continue reading.

One look at SKALD: Against the Black Priory is all it takes to know it's clearly inspired by legacy CRPGs, with its faithfully presented Commodore 64-era pixel art and neatly arranged UI, but it's also a Lovecraftian horror game. Based in a grim-dark fantasy world, Skald will introduce you to heroes doomed to tragic fates and "violent deaths" thanks to a dangerous world filled with "deadly creatures."

"Take a chance and roll the dice as you embark on a compelling story filled with deadly creatures, branching story and tactical, turn-based combat," reads the Steam description.

Shortly after release, Vincke shared his own enthusiasm for the project, although it's unclear if he's booted it up just yet. Regardless, I can only imagine how much of a confidence this tweet is for developer High North Studios.

This is one I’ve been waiting for! I have nothing but respect for the ambitions here and I love how it looks. https://t.co/WBVF6Gb9eVMay 30, 2024

Admittedly, the games that inspired Skald are a little before my time, but I did put literal thousands of hours into Ultima Online in my childhood, and I've since developed a real appreciation for the series more generally and, of course, Baldur's Gate with last year's entry being one of my favorite games of 2023. Throw in some cosmic horror, not to mention a number of handy quality of life modernizations, and it's no surprise this indie sleeper has its hooks in me.

It was clear after playing for just a couple of hours that Skald is something special, with a depth to the storytelling, gameplay, and graphics engine that belies its $15 price tag. Trudging through grueling tactical battles and consuming mountains of text-based lore reminds me that gamers from the Gold Box generation of RPGs were just built different, and although I've gotten myself lost in a few caverns, I'm totally absorbed in the fleshed-out world, focused story, and Lovecraftian atmosphere. And yes, there's an optional CRT filter in case you just need scanlines for immersion.

Befitting of a grand Lovecraftian tale, you play as a single-minded mercenary of broken mind and spirit, gradually peeling back the layers of a grand scheme orchestrated by an evil empire and exploring a mysterious eldritch universe entirely indifferent to your pain and suffering. Assigned to a ship bound for the island of Idra in search of a missing noble and childhood friend, you're attacked by a giant tentacle monster and washed ashore before learning your origins as a member of a disgraced family. Naturally, where things go from there is almost entirely up to your own choices.

I'm intimidated by Skald in the same way that I am when I crack open the first book in a massive high fantasy series, and although I can't help but remind myself that despite many attempts I've never actually finished The Lord of the Rings, I'm hopeful that this lovingly built CRPG has been modernized just enough to keep the pages turning.

