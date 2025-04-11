More than 1,000 classic RPGs, strategy games, and horror greats are wildly cheap in GOG's "Classics" PC sale, and are we OK with Skyrim officially being labeled an "old game?"

GOG is holding a sale on more than 1,000 classic PC games, including some of the most formative RPGs, strategy games, and horror games ever made.

Researching this story, I clicked through all 23 pages of discounted games on GOG's "Classics Promo," and at one point I got jump-scared by the inclusion of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim ($10), the most recent mainline game in the Elder Scrolls series and most certainly not an "old game." I mean, I was 21 when it came out, and I'm still a super young, hip guy who totally doesn't have chronic back pain and absolutely doesn't get heartburn from eating an apple. There's no way Skyrim is old.

Ugh, moving on. Yes, Skyrim is just one of many classic RPGs on sale including The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion ($5), Fallout ($2.50), Fallout 2 ($2.50), Fallout 3, Fallout 4 ($16), Fallout New Vegas ($8), Ultima 1-3 ($1.50), Ultima 4-6 ($1.50), Ultima 7 ($1.37), Baldur's Gate ($10), and Baldur's Gate 2 ($10).

We're almost halfway to Halloween, which is a good enough reason to celebrate with some cheap spooky games too. I'd recommend Outlast ($3), Silent Hill 4 (yes, really - $7), Resident Evil 1-3 ($20), and FEAR ($2).

Oh, and since I mentioned strategy games in the headline, there are a whopping eight pages of sales on those as well, which you nerds can check out here. May you find some time to take a trip to the past on the cheap this weekend. The sale ends April 25, so don't wait too long!

Otherwise, here are the best PC games to play that aren't like 100 years old (unlike Skyrim).