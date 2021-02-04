Spider-Man 3 is "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," says Tom Holland

Spider-Man 3 is going to be more ambitious than any other standalone superhero movie ever, at least according to Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland.

In an interview with Variety, Holland was asked what he was allowed to say about Spider-Man 3, and naturally the media-tested actor delivered this remarkably vague, yet admittedly very enticing response: "I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," Holland teased. "You sit down and you read the script and you see what they're trying to do, and they are succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it."

This comes just a few days after Holland urged everyone to "buckle up" for Spider-Man 3, and we might already know at least some of what he's referencing. Back in December, Sony implied what had long been rumored to be true: that Spider-Man 3 will usher in a multi-verse where Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's Peter Parkers all co-exist.

The multiverse theory is supported by reports that Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and J.K. Simmons saying he's already filmed another appearance as J. Jonah Jameson after Far From Home (though he didn't specify whether it was for Spider-Man 3). And with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange joining the cast and starring in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, it sure sounds like Spider-Man 3 has some crossover potential.

Spider-Man 3 is due to release on December 17, and here are all the other upcoming movies of 2021 we can't wait to see.