She-Hulk: Marvel releases first look at upcoming Disney Plus series

The first look at upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk has been released as part of Disney Plus Day.

The footage can be found in a featurette on the streamer titled Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney Plus Day Special. Though the glimpse of the series is very brief, we do get a quick look at Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters Hulked out, as well as Mark Ruffalo back as Bruce Banner (in his giant green form).

"I'm Jennifer Walters, I'm a normal lawyer. Well, not that normal," Jennifer says in a voiceover. There's also that iconic "don't make me angry" line, which appears to be part of an in-universe video featuring Jennifer and Bruce.

She-Hulk is billed as a legal comedy, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has already teased that other characters might appear in the series. Along with Maslany and Ruffalo, the series stars Jameela Jamil, Rennée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Ginger Gonzaga.

Tim Roth is also returning as his The Incredible Hulk character Abomination. "I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it. I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it," he said recently of his MCU return.

"So when they came to me and said: 'We're adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?' I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff that I went: 'Oh, that's how you do it! With a sense of humor!'"

She-Hulk doesn't yet have a release date, but is expected in 2022. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.