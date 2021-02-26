First look at Marvel's Shang-Chi seemingly leaked in new toy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has so far been shrouded in mystery, but we may have finally gotten our first look at the movie thanks to a new Lego box.

The toy's artwork, posted to Reddit, shows off Shang-Chi in costume, casually flexing to show off his super-strength. There's also some characters – in Lego form – along the bottom: Xialing, Wenwu (AKA The Mandarin), Death Dealer, and Morris. The latter looks to be a small creature of some kind, with what might be wings. In the movie, Xialing will be played by Meng'er Zhang, and Wenwu by Tony Leung.

There's also a ginormous dragon in the middle of the artwork, breathing water rather than fire, which some Reddit users are naming as Fin Fang Foom. In Marvel comics, this dragon is in fact an alien shapeshifter, and he and his people originally infiltrated Earth in human guise, intending to take over the planet. Whether this dragon is Fin Fang Foom or just a regular old dragon remains to be seen, though Foom is a foe who has battled Iron Man before, just like The Mandarin.

The toy also seems to be called "Battle at the Ancient Village" – which is pretty vague, but still gives us an idea of what could be coming our way when the film finally arrives. Merchandise has previously clued us into some other potential MCU plot details recently – like Sharon Carter's status as a wanted fugitive in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or a possible villain in Eternals. There was also a hint at Pietro's real identity in a WandaVision Funko.

Although, it's possible this scenario was created purely for the toy, and it's not all that representative of the movie. An appearance from a dragon would be epic, though, so here's hoping the toy is relatively accurate.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives this July 9, 2021, so we don't have all that long to wait to find out more about the movie. There's no trailer or official first look at the film, though, but considering how close the release date is, they're surely on their way. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on all the Marvel movies in order, as well as WandaVision.