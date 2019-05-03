Sekiro Genichiro Ashina boss guide: How to defeat the strong sharpshooter

The Sekiro Genichiro Ashina boss is easily one of the toughest fights in the game and even has a hidden third phase just to keep you on your toes. The key to winning this fight in Sekiro is to take the fight to Genichiro and not let the fight play out on his terms. He crumbles to aggression as long as you don’t over-extend so be prepared for an incredibly intense fight. Here's our top tips for how to defeat the Sekiro Genichiro Ashina boss.

How to kill the Sekiro Genichiro Ashina boss

He tends to start the fight by launching an arrow at you and then rolling into a slash. Be prepared to deflect both of these attacks before going on the offensive. You will be spending a lot of time being incredibly fluid and switching between attacking and deflecting. His flurry follows a couple of spinning slashes and is a great chance to mash the parry button and deal a huge amount of posture damage.

In his first life bar, the unblockable attack can be nullified by using the Mikiri Counter. The second life bar adds in a sweeping attack which means it is time to jump on his head. Other than this you need to be wary of him jumping back and up as he is about to unleash a barrage of arrows. Deflect the arrows and keep an eye out for the last one which has slightly different timing.

Once you have taken him out he rises once again but infused with lightning. He actually has far lower posture and health in this form as he no longer has armour so keep on the offensive. The attacks to watch for here are the lightning attacks. To make the most of these jump into the air just before he attacks you and then hit throw the lightning back at him by attacking for huge damage.

