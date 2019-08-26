Save almost $500 on a super powered Alienware gaming PC while this pre-Labor-Day deal lasts

If you want a strong start in PC gaming, or to skip all the hassle of upgrading your old rig and jump right into a powerful new machine, there's a big early Labor Day deal you should know about. Right now you can pick up an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and a 1TB SSD for storage all for $480 off at Dell - that brings the final price down to just $1,649.99, and it even comes with free delivery.

This is a strong bargain for folks who want to capitalize on the power and flexibility of gaming PCs but aren't comfortable opening up a case or tweaking BIOS settings. Alienware is Dell's dedicated gaming label, and it comes with some of the best customer support you'll find in the business - let them worry about all the tweaks and updates. That said, even longtime PC gamers will find a lot to like in this deal, beyond the convenience of letting somebody else worry about all your cable management and making sure the dang thing actually turns on after all that work.

Alienware Aurora gaming PC with i7 CPU and RTX 2070 | $1,649.99 at Dell

High-end PC gaming is yours at one of the most affordable prices you can find for a powerful, custom-built desktop machine. It even has a 1TB SSD for loading all your games (and Windows) nice and quick.

Here's the full spec rundown for this $1,649.99 deal. You can customize each part to your liking, though that will alter the price.

9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 9700 (8-Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4.7GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology)

Windows 10 Home 64bit English

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

16GB Dual Channel DDR4 at 2666MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately)

1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

All that comes in a case that looks cool without screaming "look at my scorching bright LEDs because I play video games" to the world. The Aurora design is surprisingly compact while still offers tool-free access for upgrading your graphics card, memory, and storage drive down the line. Though you probably won't need to worry about that for quite a while.