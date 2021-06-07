Rick and Morty are heading to Fortnite in Season 7

Fortnite will be receiving a Rick and Morty crossover in season 7.

The official Fortnite Twitter account shared a teaser trailer today which features the instantly recognisable Butter Robot from season 1 of the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty . The Tweet is part of a series of teases Epic Games has been putting out up to the release of Fortnite Season 7 , which kicks off tomorrow.

Catalog Entry #476-122Results of transportation bot test:-Transporting various weaponry - Failed-Transporting documents & schematics - Failed-Transporting bone modification liquid - SatisfactoryNo further testing required.Full data upload- 6.8.2021 https://t.co/bpVJhq5Ngr pic.twitter.com/BCKAyaEilhJune 7, 2021 See more

The short clip attached to the mysterious tweet features Butter Robot, a helmet, and some kind of ray gun. It’s not yet been confirmed how Rick and Morty will be making their way into the world of Fortnite and whether it will be in the form of a cosmetic skin or a more prominent role.

If the vague Tweet is anything to go from though, it looks as if dairy products will be an important feature of season 7 with another tweet from a few days ago featuring a milk carton in its teaser. That's as well as Butter Robot, who was famously invented purely to just pass butter from person to person at the dinner table.

One thing we do know about Fortnite Season 7 is that it will have a big focus on aliens - something Rick and Morty is full of. The alien theme began circulating last month when Epic began sending out mysterious DVD players to influencers with footage of crop circles on them. It was then taken further when Epic incorporated Fortnite aliens events into the game’s Battle Royale mode.

This won’t be the first time Rick and Morty have decided to make the jump into the video game world. The pair previously appeared in Rainbow Six Siege in the form of two cosmetic skins. The Rick and Morty Rainbow Six Siege skins were based on some of the series’ most notable characters: Pickle Rick and the Gromflomites.

Fortnite crossovers aren’t anything new either, since the game’s release in 2017, the game has seen several cameos from other popular franchises such as Kratos from God of War , Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn , as well as several other rumoured additions to the game from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Thor’s Loki , and even a potential crossover with Alien’s Ripley and the Xenomorph .

