Fortnite is teasing a God of War Kratos skin for chapter 2 season 5

Fortnite is getting a new skin for chapter 2 season 5, and it's none other than the Ghost of Sparta himself. That's right, it looks like Kratos from God of War is coming to Fortnite, as evidenced by a promotional image previewing the skin and an audio transmission from the official PlayStation Twitter account teasing the crossover.

As you can see in this tweet from well-known Fortnite news account HYPEX, the Fortnite Kratos skin is a cartoonier, smoothed-out version of the grizzled warrior from 2018's God of War. That should help him blend in better with the Fortnite aesthetic, but it's a little jarring to see Kratos looking like a toy-figurine, more-so when you imagine him shooting a gun.

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJRDecember 2, 2020

The official Fortnite Twitter account hasn't officially confirmed the Kratos skin for season 5, but looking around on social media you'll see plenty of other PS4 and PS5 players sharing screenshots of the same promotional image above. I checked my PS5 and couldn't find it, but that could be because I don't have Fortnite installed there.

And then there's this audio transmission from the PlayStation Twitter account, which all but confirms Kratos is bringing his world-destroying power to Fortnite. You can hear Agent Jonesy warning "the next guy you're picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit of uncontrollable rage." Here, listen for yourself:

Incoming audio transmission from @FortniteGame 🔊 pic.twitter.com/SdpmU7OmkMDecember 2, 2020

This comes on the heels of the epic Fortnite Galactus live event that preluded the start of Fortnite chapter 2 season 5. In conjunction with The Mandalorian season 2 kicking off on Disney Plus, Mando and Baby Yoda have joined Fortnite season 5. And with Kratos on the way, it'll be interesting to see if we get any other heroes from different platforms (imagine Link facing off against Kratos in a gunfight).

Looking for the Fortnite Razor Question location for The Mandalorian quest? We've got you covered.