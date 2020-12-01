Fortnite Galactus live event was like a mini-Marvel movie complete with AC/DC and a giant supervillain

The Fortnite Galactus event has come and gone and the planet-sized baddie has been relinquished, thanks to the help of players across the world. Videos are currently unavailable on Twitch and YouTube, likely because of a copyright issue with an AC/DC song that plays during the event, but I'll do my best to explain it below.

The Fortnite live event, which took place at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT, is the start (and end?) of the Nexus War. Players start on the infamous Avengers' Helicarrier, with the terrifying head of Galactus looming on the horizon. Once the event officially kicks off, the absolute unit starts approaching the map.

It's then that Galactus starts to absorb the Zero Point, which Iron Man makes sure to tell you is a very bad thing that will cause a "full reality collapse." So, Iron Man decides to put you in the driver's seat of the Battle Bus, which is now equipped with laser cannons. Players then navigate a little obstacle course and shoot Galactus' robots out of the sky while an AC/DC song blares. There's even a Thor and Wolverine cameo to remind you that this is the Nexus War.

Ultimately, the goal is to drive the horde of Battle Buses into Galactus' big ol' mouth, upon which a bunch of bombs will set off and blow him back through the portal by which he came. And that's exactly what happens. Then, after Galactus blows up, we see Agent Jonesy wake up with a gasp. Hmm.

The Galactus event leads into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, but as of right now the game is offline for the next seven or so hours. While many people assumed the arrival of Galactus meant the current map would get blown to smithereens, that doesn't seem to be the case - at least not yet.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack