The best Razer gaming headset has never been cheaper than this

The best Razer gaming headset has returned to its historic lowest ever price today at Amazon. The coveted Razer BlackShark V2 can be yours for only $69.99 (down from $100) for a full saving of $30 off the sticker price. If you're also in the market for an affordable wireless headset from the brand, however, then you can also pick up the Razer Barracuda X for just $69.99 (reduced from $100) as well - which is also its lowest ever price.

These gaming headset deals are significant because of how much the prices have fluctuated. The Razer BlackShark V2 has dipped near constantly between its full $100 MSRP and $90 throughout 2021. The previous historic lowest ever price was $80, so you're saving a further $10 here.

Things are a little more straightforward with the pricing of the Razer Barracuda X, however, as it is a return to the historic lowest price which was originally seen over the Black Friday sales period. This gaming headset received its first major price cut in November, down to $80, but has never been cheaper than this.

Given that these two Razer gaming headsets are retailing for the same price, the choice between them will ultimately come down to what your preference is with being plugged in. The Razer BlackShark V2 is a wired headset that benefits from 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers. It received a perfect write-up in our Razer BlackShark V2 review, so if you don't mind being tethered, then it could be the choice for you.

The Razer Barracuda X gaming headset dropped earlier in the year and features wireless functionality through a 2.4GHz dongle with 20-hour battery life. It's using slightly smaller 40mm TriForce drivers, however, we were still thrilled with it, as evidenced in the near-flawless Razer Barracuda X review, where we praised it for the ease of use and accurate sound profiles. It's currently the best Nintendo Switch headset on the market.

Today's best Razer gaming headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2 | $100 Razer BlackShark V2 | $100 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer BlackShark V2 has returned to the lowest ever price. Given the turbulent pricing history of this gaming headset, you're getting the best price on one of the best Razer models around.

Razer Barracuda X | $100 Razer Barracuda X | $100 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Simply put, the Razer Barracuda X has never been cheaper. This is one of only two recorded instances where this gaming headset has come in at under the $80 mark, so you're getting fantastic value for money on a wireless model from a reliable brand.

More of today's best gaming headset deals

Our price comparison technology does the math to bring you the best prices on some of our favorite gaming headset models just in time for Christmas.

If you've been a little lost when it comes to what to buy in the Christmas sales, then our best gifts for gamers roundup could be what you've been looking for.