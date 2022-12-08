The best Christmas sales for gaming in 2022

Everyone likes getting a cheeky bargain in the Christmas sales and gaming is no different, providing plenty of tremendous opportunities to walk away with a steal of a deal. Sure, the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are more widely known for their major discounts but you will be shocked how often we find even better deals in, around, and after the holidays themselves.

That's where we come in. Whether it be the best gaming headsets, the best board games, or the best gaming keyboards, we have everything covered. We've been scouring the web all year for the best offers, so we know what we're talking about. We won't be fooled by any so-called 'sales' that jack the price up only to discount it the week before Christmas – we see you, retailers! These are genuinely great deals we would recommend to friends and family. We'll likely throw in a few goodies we've purchased too.

Everything from PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and PC will be accounted for. It could be some unexpected price drops on a new piece of hardware, a 2022 game cheaper than we've seen previously, or even a great stock filling such as an ugly Christmas sweater to keep you toasty over the season. We'll be regularly updating this page over the coming weeks, so make sure to check back in – especially for those January sales.

Browse the best gaming Christmas sales

US

UK

Today's best deals

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2023 | $59.99 $23.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $36.79 - Just Dance has only been out a month but there's already a sizable discount applied to the rhythm game. Whether it be Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons, or BTS, there are plenty of songs to get your groove on to.



UK: £28.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Christmas sales in gaming - PS5/PS4

(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 | $69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - 2022's latest edition of FIFA has a major discount at Best Buy, bringing the price down to below $35. This is the final game in the series from EA with the licensing of the FIFA name now expired.

(opens in new tab) Grand Theft Auto V | $39.99 $19.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Now that we know GTA 6 is in the works, what better time to return to Los Santos in GTA V? The PS5 version was released earlier this year and has a sweet $20 discount at Amazon right now. UK price: £19.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 $21.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $38 - One of the most underrated games in recent years can be picked up for a little over $20. While not connected, it's the perfect game to play after watching the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and in the run-up to Guardians Vol 3. in 2023. Play this!



UK deal: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $49.99 $21.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $28 - Set at Christmas, this Spidey sequel is a wonderful 12-hour experience with plenty of side missions to keep you busy until the New Year. At less than $22 and forward compatible with PS5 (so you get a free digital upgrade of the game), this is a killer deal.



UK deal: £51.99 £36.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $59.99 $23.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $36 - Want a cute platformer to see you through the festive season? Sackboy of LittleBigPlanet fame returns with this 3D platformer you can play by yourself or with three others. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the game and it's forward compatible with PS5, so you get a digital copy upgrade for free.



UK deal: £59.99 £35.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 SSD | $279.99 $129.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - A whopping 54% discount has been applied to this 1TB SSD, perfect for upgrading your PS5 storage. While not the cheapest it's ever been, it's still a huge $150 saving. UK price: £144.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Christmas sales in gaming - Xbox

(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite | $59.99 $32.83 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27.16 - Xbox's flagship franchise returned to form with Halo Infinite and with a 45% saving, it's time to join Master Chief in action once again. While not the lowest price we've seen the game it's still a decent price. UK: £39.99 at Smyths Toys (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2022 | $49.99 $7.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $42.01 - A huge saving can be made on the last year's iteration of the popular rhythmic game, Just Dance. This is an 84% discount and by far the cheapest we've seen it. UK: £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | $49.99 $32.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $17.04 - One of 2022's biggest games has a generous discount at Amazon right now and isn't a million miles away from the cheapest price we've seen. Experience the complete Skywalker Saga in Lego form for 34%. UK deal: £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $44.99 $15.00 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $22.99 - A huge discount on a hugely underrated game, now only $15 across Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Take control of Peter Quill, command the Guardians and save the universe all while listening to Blondie.



UK deal: £14.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Goat Simulator 3 | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Sometimes you just need to be a destructive goat, and with this 33% discount, it's a very cheap price for a game that's only launched in November. More so, it's actually the cheapest price yet for the game. UK price: £22.99 at Smyths Toys (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) WD Black 1TB SSD | $1 49.99 $124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - This external hard drive has a decent discount for anyone wanting to sort storage for all their new games over the holidays across Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.



UK price: £115.02 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Christmas sales in gaming - Nintendo

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Nothing beats a bit of Mario Kart and with over 48 million sales and counting, this is an essential buy for anyone who owns a Switch. This $10 discount (a rarity with Nintendo games) makes it even more of a solid purchase.



UK deal: £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $37.78 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $22 - There are three essential games on Switch: Mario Kart, Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey. At under $40, this is the cheapest we've seen for a while with Walmart determined to outdo all retailers this holiday season.



UK deal: £59.99 £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Not only one of the best games on Switch, but one of the greatest games of all time. Seriously, if you own a Switch, you need to play this masterpiece. It's Zelda and Nintendo at the top of their game.



UK price: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Looking for something relaxing to snuggle into over the holidays? There's nothing better than Animal Crossing. Escape to an island, catch fish and bugs and build a life with adorable animal neighbors. This $10 saving is all Tom Nook could offer at the minute but is still worth taking.



UK price: $59.99 £36.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2023 | $59.99 $23.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $36.79 - Save big on this year's Just Dance with a 61% discount applied to the game. Considering it only launched in November, this is a very fair asking price. UK price: £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Christmas sales in gaming - PC & laptops

(opens in new tab) Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse | $39.99 $19.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20.11 - This is the lowest price we've seen for this Logitech G203 wireless gaming mouse. A great stocking filler for that PC lover in your life. UK deal: £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer Cynosa keyboard| $60 $30.23 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The Razer Cynosa keyboard is so close to its lowest-ever price, positioning this model as one of the more competitive budget decks from a big-name brand. UK price: £45.52 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) PowerA Wired Controller | $26.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Everyone needs a controller for their PC and this PowerA controller will do just the job. It's only a couple of dollars away from its cheapest ever price, so well worth investing in. It also works on Xbox Series X/S. UK price: £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Elite | $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If you've been searching for a high-end optical-mechanical deck, they don't come much better than this. With a $100 discount applied now, it's one of the cheapest prices we've come across all year. UK price: £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Corsair RGB Smart Lighting Towers | $149.99 $115.9 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $34 - How about some RBG lighting for your Twitch stream or to light up your room? This Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers starter kit with headset holder is a great cheap alternative to many high-end products and is $34 off. UK deal: £103.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Christmas sales in gaming - board games & tabletop RPGs

(opens in new tab) Catan | $49.00 $25.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 - Catan has proven itself to be immensely popular time and time again and this 49% discount is the perfect time to jump in. With an average 60-minute playtime, the strategy game will keep you thinking to the end. UK deal: £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Off Topic | $29.85 $18.96 at Amazon (with coupon) (opens in new tab)

Save $10.89 - With a 20% saving and a further $5 discount to be applied, this is incredibly close to the lowest price we've seen for Off Topic, a great game designed for adults.

(opens in new tab) Gloomhaven | $165.00 $120.63 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - Few games have created as much buzz as this one over the past few years, so being able to get even a small amount off in time for the Christmas sales isn't an opportunity to be missed.



UK deal: £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hunt a Killer - Death at the Dive Bar | $31.99 $18.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $13.50 - How about a murder mystery? Death at the Dive bar is currently on sale at Amazon with a 42% discount, taking it to below $20. If you can't stop watching Netflix murder mystery docs, this is the one for you. UK: £39.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Pandemic | $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - It may seem a little on the nose these days, but Pandemic remains one of the top board games out there right now thanks to fantastic co-op gameplay that emphasizes teamwork. It's a must-have.



UK deal: £44.99 £28.11 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Christmas sales: FAQ

When will Christmas sales start? Good news – the Christmas sales are already underway. While better offers might appear in the immediate run-up to the big day itself, the current slate of deals are pretty good anyway. Once Xmas has passed, we will likely see retailers rebranded these as Boxing Day sales, which be your last chance to save some cash ahead of the New Year.

Should you wait for Boxing Day or January sales instead? While there are going to be some head-turning reductions in this year's Boxing Day sales and in January, the truth is that they won't likely be much better than the current Christmas sales. If you see something you like now, don't hesitate to pick it up as a result.

When do the Christmas sales end? Much like other traditional sales periods, Christmas sales don't really end - in a way. They just transform into the after-Christmas sales and then the January sales with retailers keen to extend the value-busting opportunities for people and to keep shifting items and products. While it can feel a bit never-ending, it does mean that there's an extensive sales period long after Christmas day. It also means there's a good chance to get a great bargain right up until New Year and beyond.

