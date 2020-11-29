If you're anything like me, one of the things you'll quickly wonder is "why isn't my PS5 controller charging?" More and more technology is switching to the universal USB-C connectivity, and the PS5 controller is another to adopt the port. While that means speedy charging for your PS5 pad - which will average about 8 solid hours of gaming on a single charge - but it does come with some quirks.

Namely, these quirks are the fact that the PS5 Dualsense is quite fussy about the types of chargers it likes to play well with, particularly when it comes to mains AC charging. So here are some top tips for troubleshooting your PS5 controller charging woes.

1. Charge via the PS5 itself

(Image credit: Future)

First things first, if you're having trouble with PS5 controller charging, then opt instead to charge your pad straight from the PS5 itself. I've tested multiple USB-C cables plugged into the PS5 itself and had zero issues, regardless of the wire. So if you're struggling with mains charging this is definitely the easiest fix.

2. Try a variety of USB-C chargers

(Image credit: ANKER)

Secondly, if you're struggling to charge your PS5 pad via the mains, it's worth investigating two things:

The plug you're using

The wire connected to it

Now while this might seem like two very obvious things, I've found that one plug and cable combo worked, while the same plug with a different wire didn't. It's all down to the power required to power a USB-C device, as it uses a higher voltage than normal USB plugs. Have a look at your plug and double-check that it's a higher voltage than 2.5V.

Here are some of the things we've had success with:

Official USB-C phone charger (both USB-C to USB-C, and USB-C to USB)

AC Mains Nintendo Switch charger

And those we haven't:

Official USB-C Phone charger with a different USB-C cable

USB-C Macbook charger

Basically just keep trying and testing your various USB-C and monitor the battery level in the Control Centre of your PS5 UI. The little battery icon will start animating when the PS5 controller charging is happening.

3. Opt to invest in the DualSense Charging Station

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally, if all else fails - or if like me you're not a big fan of wires - there's also the DualSense Charging Station. Designed to look like a mini PS5, this nifty (and affordable) gadget can charge two PS5 controllers simultaneously, meaning if you've got a duo of pads you can just switch them out as and when one of them needs a nap.

Check out the latest deals on the Charging Station below:

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

PS5 review | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | How to use a PS4 controller with PS5 | Where is the PS5 power button | PS5 standby mode explained | PS5 compatible SSD | Upcoming PS5 games | How to download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 deals