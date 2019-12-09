The best PS4 Pro prices, deals, and bundles for 2019 in the UK

Going for one of the best PS4 Pro bundles or deals you can get right now is - still - definitely worth it. Be it a long-overdue upgrade or a big splash into PS4 for the first time, it is a truly fabulous console to get. And even though many will now cry that we are only on a slow winding down of this generation - given the confirmation of the next year's PS5 - and that there's no good reason to acquire Sony's current premium machine, it is, actually, quite a good time. If you jump in now, you'll be getting the best prices (particularly with the upcoming sales period on the horizon) on the tech which is technically at its peak, and has the biggest games library available to it. The console its at its peak in several ways: the hardware, software and service have all been refined and streamlined; the games library is bursting at the seams and is larger than ever; and Sony has declared that it's current generation of consoles will still have a prominent role to play in the future, remaining important way for players to enjoy a fulfilling PlayStation experience.

Treating my self to the upgrade, last year, and embracing one of the best PS4 Pro bundles was one of my highlights of 2018. It gave me and my gaming setup a much-needed refresh and boost during a low time of the year. The upgrade is absolutely worth it and I can personally testify to this. Alternatively, for those thinking about jumping in for the first time with a PS4 Pro bundle or deal, and taking advantage of the peak of this generation, then one of the best PS4 Pro deals this summer easily represents the best, place to start - particularly if you have one of the best gaming TVs.

Best deal now (Image credit: Sony/Rockstar) PS4 Pro 1TB + Red Dead Redemption 2 for £329.49 at Amazon This is probably the best bundle going right now given the game you get with it.

Even though the PS4 Pro has been out for a while now, it does its value stubbornly well. This means finding a true bargain is tough as there are rarely prices that have been slashed way under that list price.

Why buy a PS4 Pro?

If you own a 4K TV (or you're considering picking one up - here are the best gaming TVs ) you can use a PS4 Pro to actually get things in 4K. Most modern PS4 games have a 4K option, and you'll be able to access things like Netflix Premium, which has 4K and HDR enabled TV shows and movies. You can find out which PS4 titles support the feature in our list of every PS4 game with confirmed PS4 Pro support.

