The best PS4 bundles, prices, and deals for 2019

One of the best cheap PS4 bundles can still offer a lot of interest and excitement, despite what naysayers might now say, given the PS5 is now firmly on the horizon. A cheap PS4 deal will still set you up brilliantly for the holidays and the winter months. First of all, there's just so much to get out of owning a PS4 now in terms of its bulging, peak-PS4 games library, so it'll mask those autumn blues, providing a much needed injection of enjoyment. Second, there's always that refreshing feeling to be had by introducing some brand new, significant tech into your life. So, be it as a a good old fashioned single-player game machine - sporting behemoth's such as God of War and Spider-Man; a purely-online multiplayer game station for playing with your friends; or as a family-friendly couch multiplayer entertainment system there's so much reason to explore jumping into all things PS4 with a cheap PS4 bundle.
Best deal now
PS4 Slim 1TB + Spider-Man for $298 at Amazon
Amazon is offering the PS4 exclusive Spider-Man with the 1TB console for a very competitive price.
Even with that next-generation console coming late in 2020 a PS4 is still a worthy addition to your home in 2019. As a result of the time the PS4 has been out now (a whole six years), we are riding the crest of the wave: the system is super refined, and the games library is frankly ridiculously large. Plus, we know that the PS4 is still going to be great post-PS5, with Sony themselves saying that it'll be long supported and offer a great way into all things PlayStation. For reference, prices of cheap PS4 bundle deals often hover around the console's list price, but usually with a game (or two) thrown in for free.
Console Only
Maybe you don't want a PS4 bundle? Maybe you want to just buy a PS4 console and get your own games for it? After all, you only need a console and a PS Plus subscription to play the likes of Fortnite. Here are the best prices you'll find on just the console, on its own.
Sure, the PS4 Pro is an expensive console in its own right, so a PS4 Pro bundle might seem excessive, especially if you're just upgrading from your regular PlayStation console. Here are the current best prices on the PS4 Pro on its own.
PS4 Bundles
PS4 Slim 1TB + Spider-Man for $298 at Amazon
Amazon is offering the PS4 exclusive Spider-Man with the 1TB console for an equally competitive price.
PS4 Slim 1TB + Spider-Man PS4 for $311 from Walmart
Swing your way into the world of PlayStation by grabbing one of the best superhero games to grace the system and the larger capacity console.
PS4 Slim 1TB + Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for $298.98 at Walmart
This is the perfect place to start for any prospective PS4 owner. A console with big storage, plus a top game to play online.
PS4 Pro Bundles
PS4 Pro 1TB + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) for $349 at Walmart
This is the one of the best PS4 Pro bundles we saw over Black Friday and it looks like it is here to stay.
PS4 Pro 1TB + Red Dead Redemption 2 for $398.99 at Walmart
Simply, the best version of PlayStation you can get, with one of the best games. A decent deal.
PS4 Pro 1TB + Red Dead Redemption 2 for $448.90 from NewEgg
As above, one of the very best deal's going currently, this time at NewEgg who have it at an equally competitive price.
PS4 retailers
Even if you can't find exactly what you're looking for here, remember to check out the retailers' dedicated PS4 hubs (or similar) if you want to bypass us (sob) and dig out a specific deal for yourself.
- PS4 console deals - Walmart
- PS4 console deals - Amazon
- PS4 console deals - Newegg
- PS4 console deals - BestBuy
- PS4 console deals - Ebay
PS4 Games
God of War
We gave God of War 5/5 in our review, and hailed it as the best PS4 game of all time. You'll find it at the top of so many 'best games of 2018' lists. It is absolutely essential, and if you haven't played it, you really should. Here are the best prices.
Red Dead Redemption 2
The latest, greatest game from Rockstar is an absolute masterpiece. We awarded Red Dead Redemption 2 5/5 at review, and hailed it as one of the greatest technical achievements in gaming, ever. It's the hottest game right now, and here are the best prices on it.
Spider-Man
The coolest superhero game ever made, and just heaps of fun, we awarded Spider-Man PS4 a 4.5/5 in our review. The feel of playing is amazing, and this one is a PS4-exclusive. Here's where to get it cheapest.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
The best PS4 game of 2017, Horizon: Zero Dawn is an absolute masterpiece of open-world adventure gaming, and it has a stunning story too. We awarded it 4.5/5 in our review, and hailed it as the best game to get if you own a 4K set-up. Here are the cheapest deals on Horizon.
PS4 Extras
If you need a spare controller for your console, you should check out our guide to finding PS4 controller cheap deals... or just choose a regular one from the price chart below. Always go official when it comes to controllers, and make sure you buy one from new...
PS4 bundles - Aus
PS4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Limited Edition + game for $449 from Amazon
If you want your PS4 to stand out, then this limited edition Amazing Red console with matching pad should do the trick.
View Deal
PlayStation VR, with PlayStation Camera and VR Worlds for $399 from Amazon
One of the cheapest offers yet the latest version (V2) for a PSVR setup - be sure to select Amazon AU as the seller for a great price.
View Deal
If you still haven't quite made your mind up on which console is right for you, then check out our best Xbox One bundle deals and our best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for more hardware offers.
