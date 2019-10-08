Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon list: Every shadow monster available to catch in-game for September 2019

The Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon list is always going to increase - Team Rocket isn't going top stop corrupting Pokemon just because it's bad and no one likes them. At least on the plus side it means more Pokemon variations to collect like shadow Turtwig, Oddish or Larvitar. That is once you've taken down the Team Rocket Pokestop in Pokemon Go. Much like all the creatures on the Pokemon Go shiny list, collecting all of the Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon another thing for trainers to aspire to and this list is here to help you.

What are Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon?

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go are some Pokemon that Team Rocket have brought with them. Whenever you defeat a Team Rocket GO Grunt at a pokestop they've taken over, you'll have the opportunity to catch a shadow Pokemon that they've left behind. They're easily distinguishable due to the purple aura around them, red eyes, and when you catch them, you'll notice that their CP is significantly lower than you'd expect.

This is because when you catch a shadow Pokemon, you've got the option of spending a few candy and stardust to purify it. This will increase each IV stat by two and raise the CP considerably, making it a much more formidable fighter. You could also keep it as a shadow Pokemon though, because like I said before... they look badass.

Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon list

(Image credit: Niantic)

Here's the complete list of all Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon in order of their Pokemon Go Pokedex number, along with all of their evolutions. Note: you can only catch the base Pokemon as a shadow type in this table, and then you can evolve it into the higher types.

Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Rattata Raticate Zubat Golbat Crobat Oddish Gloom Vileplume Bellossom Venonat Venomoth Psyduck Golduck Growlithe Arcanine Poliwag Poliwhirl Poliwrath Politoed Abra Kadabra Alakazam Grimer Muk Drowzee Hypno Cubone Marowak Hitmonchan Scyther Scizor Magikarp Gyarados Snorlax Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Houndour Houndoom Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Mudkip Marshtomp Swampert Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Turtwig Grotle Torterra

We'll continue to update this list whenever new shadow Pokemon are released and until then, get out there and save those Pokemon!

