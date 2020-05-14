Get a shiny Seedot in the Pokemon Go May Community Day - date, time, and details revealed

Hoping to get a shiny Seedot in Pokemon Go? The Pokemon Go May community day is all about the little acorn with feet, and with Seedot the featured Pokemon you'll be able to get your hands on a shiny Seedot for the first time ever in Pokemon Go. Here's everything you need to know about getting a shiny Seedot in the Pokemon Go May Community Day including date, time, and all the other details.

🌱 Get ready for another Community Day: Play at Home Edition, this time featuring Seedot! This special event format will last six hours and will feature increased Incense duration, GO Snapshot surprises, a Special Research story, and more! 🌱 https://t.co/WXBZgyRUlG pic.twitter.com/tn8mUli4mSMay 12, 2020

First up, the important information of when the next Pokemon Go Community Day is happening. Seedot will flood the streets on Sunday, May 24 from 11am to 5pm local time. This is double the usual three hour community day length to allow players more chance of catching shinies since leaving the home is discouraged, along with some extra bonuses detailed below.

Pokemon Go May Community Day shiny Seedot exclusive move

(Image credit: Niantic)

As always with the Pokemon Go Community Days, if you evolve Nuzleaf into Shiftry during the six-hour period (and for two hours afterwards), it'll learn a special, exclusive move it won't be able to learn outside of this time. For Shiftry this move is Bullet Seed, a very powerful Grass-type move. Make sure you evolve it then because you won't be able to get it at any other point!

You can also see exactly what shiny Seedot, shiny Nuzleaf, and shiny Shiftry look like in the image above. I think Shiftry may have eaten too much beetroot...

Pokemon Go May Community Day special research, bundle, and bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

As was the case during the Abra Community Day, Seedot Community Day will feature some special research. For just $1, you can partake in "Seeing Double", a special research quest that will reward you with three Incense, five Golden Razz Berries, and more. We're not expecting it to be particularly tough to complete, so you should be able to do it just by playing during community day.

There will also be a special community day box available to buy, which will be a one-time purchase featuring an Elite Fast TM, 30 Ultra Balls, three Incense, and three Lucky Eggs.

When it comes to bonuses, players can expect 3x Catch XP and 3x Incense duration for the length of community day. If your buddy Pokemon is at least a Great Buddy or higher, it will also fetch you gifts during community day, including Poke Balls. You know, just in-case you run out.

That's all there is to know about the upcoming Pokemon Go Community Day, so make sure you've got enough balls and berries stocked up!

