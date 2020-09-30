Here's every PlayStation Studio, and the games they're currently working on

Xbox Game Studios is now the largest collection of first-party studios in the video game industry. It's an enviable position to be in for Microsoft, particularly after so many years of combating the misconception that the Xbox has no games to offer prospective players. With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S set to launch November 10 with full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate support from day one, it puts the next-generation consoles in a new standing ahead of the Xbox Series X pre-orders going live.

This has all been made possible by the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, a company comprising eight development studios and a publishing wing. That deal was worth $7.5 billion, and it brought the total number of outfits collecting under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella from 16 to 24. The purchase of ZeniMax follows two years of rapid expansion within the Xbox division, with Microsoft acquiring seven studios in the last two years alone, as well as investing in the opening of two new units in The Initiative and World's Edge. It's an exciting time to be a part of the Xbox ecosystem, but what have each of these talented teams delivered in the past and what could they be working to deliver in the future?

Guerrilla Games

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Notable releases: Killzone (PS2, 2004), Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4, 2017)

Currently working on: Horizon: Forbidden West (Multi, 2021)

Acquired in: 2005

Guerrilla is known for two franchises, both of which couldn't be more different from one another. It also made Shellshock: Nam '67 in 2004, of course, but no one remembers that one. Founded in 2000 and based out of Amsterdam, the Horizon series remains the focus for this team as we head into the next generation.

Insomniac Games

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Notable releases: Ratchet & Clank (PS2, 2002), Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4, 2018)

Currently working on: Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Multi, 2020), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5, 2021)

Acquired in: 2019

Insomniac has a rich and storied history with PlayStation, yet was only acquired by Sony as a first-party studio in 2019, following huge success with its Spider-Man PS4 game. The developer is now the poster child for PS5, planning two release two exclusives for the platform within its first year.

Media Molecule

(Image credit: Media Molecule)

Notable releases: LittleBigPlanet (PS3, 2008), Dreams (PS4, 2020)

Currently working on: TBA

Acquired in: 2010

Media Molecule is one of the few British studios within the PlayStation family, but what a studio it is. Following three LittleBigPlanet games (and the equally brilliant Tearaway), the developer is continuing to make Dreams the best game creation engine it can be, with plans for a PS5 re-release.

Naughty Dog

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Notable releases: Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS3, 2007), The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4, 2020)

Currently working on: The Last of Us Part 2: Factions (PS4, TBC)

Acquired in: 2001

One of the most respected studios in the PlayStation family, Naughty Dog has given Sony two titanic franchises for its platform over the last two generations, with both Uncharted and The Last of Us respectively. Following the release of The Last of Us Part 2 this year, the team has already confirmed a standalone multiplayer spin-off, Factions, is now on the way too.

Pixelopus

(Image credit: Pixelopus)

Notable releases: Entwined (PS4, 2014), Concrete Genie (PS4, 2019)

Currently working on: TBA

Founded in: 2014

A small studio made up of less than two dozen developers, Pixelopus formed out of SIE San Mateo Studio, focused on smaller exclusives for the PlayStation platform. It only has two games in its history so far, but the success of Concrete Genie suggests the team has a bright future ahead of it.

Polyphony Digital

(Image credit: Sony)

Notable releases: Gran Turismo (PS1, 1997), Gran Turismo Sport (PS4, 2017)

Currently working on: Gran Turismo 7 (PS5, TBA)

Founded in: 1994

Polyphony Digital is the Gran Turismo studio, with over ten titles in the acclaimed racing sim series to its name. With five separate teams based around the world, the studio is now working on the next generation of the GT franchise with the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Gran Turismo 7.

SIE Bend Studio

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Notable releases: Syphon Filter (PS1, 1999), Days Gone (PS4, 2019)

Currently working on: TBA

Acquired in: 2000

Sony Bend spent much of the PS3 era working on handheld spinoffs for some of PlayStation's biggest franchises, including Uncharted and Resistance. With last year's Days Gone, however, the studio has elevated itself into AAA territory, though we're yet to be informed on what it's up to next.

SIE London Studio

(Image credit: SIE)

Notable releases: Singstar (PS2, 2004), Blood & Truth (PS4, 2019)

Currently working on: TBA

Founded in: 2002

With over 60 titles to its name, SIE London is one of the oldest first-party studios in the PlayStation ecosystem, focused mainly on experiences that take advantage of Sony's external peripherals, from EyeToy to PSVR. Recently, the studio gave us one of the best PSVR games to date with 2019's Blood & Truth.

SIE Japan Studio

(Image credit: Sony)

Notable releases: ICO (2001, PS2), The Last Guardian (2016, PS4)

Currently working on: Astro's Playroom (PS5, 2020)

Founded in: 1993

From Ape Escape to Shadow of the Colossus, SIE Japan Studio's eclectic portfolio resembles the diversity of its many, separate teams, while also acting as its own publishing body and support developer to other projects in the PlayStation ecosystem. True to its name, the studio is based out of Tokyo, Japan.

SIE San Diego

(Image credit: Sony)

Notable releases: The Mark of Kri (PS2, 2002), MLB: The Show 2020 (Multi, 2020)

Currently working on: TBA

Founded in: 2001

Aside from a handful of exceptions in SIE San Diego's back catalogue, the PlayStation Studio is very much focused on the annualised baseball franchise, MLB: The Show, which it has worked on for almost 15 years. While not yet announced, then, it's almost a given that the developer is currently working on MLB: The Show 2021.

Sony ExDev

(Image credit: Bluepoint Games)

Notable releases: N/A

Currently working on: N/A

Outside of PlayStation Studios, Sony has a number of what it calls ExDev partners; which are best described as independent, third-party teams working with PlayStation to bring exclusive titles to its platform, and thus not to be confused with any of its first-party developers.

These partnerships are handled by an internal group at Sony called Sony ExDev, and can sometimes last for years, and quite often lead to PlayStation acquiring the studio outright. At present, PlayStation's ExDev partners include Sumo Digital (Sackboy: A Big Adventure), Bluepoint Games (Demon's Souls), Housemarque (Returnal), Lucid Games (Destruction AllStars) and Wild Sheep (Wild).

Sony Santa Monica

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Notable releases: God of War (PS2, 2005), God of War (PS4, 2018)

Currently working on: God of War: Ragnarok (PS5, TBC 2021)

Founded in: 1999

Sony Santa Monica is better known as the God of War studio, having produced five games in the critically acclaimed action franchise over its 21 year history. Following the hugely well received soft reboot of the series with 2018's God of War, the team is now working on its follow up, chronicling the further adventures of Kratos and Atreus through the landscape of Norse mythology.

Sucker Punch Productions

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Notable releases: Infamous (PS3, 2009), Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, 2020)

Currently working on: TBA

Acquired in: 2011

Founded in 1997, Sucker Punch's first release was 2002's Sly Racoon, and the studio quickly made a name for itself before turning to the world of superheroes with the Infamous series during the PS3 era. Following the launch of its latest title, Ghost of Tsushima, earlier this year, a full sequel to that open world samurai game seems like the most likely bet for the studio's future.

