Dreams live service ends in September as devs move onto an "exciting new project"

The developer behind sandbox creation game Dreams has announced it is ending live service for the game in September to move onto an "exciting new project."

As revealed via an official blog post (opens in new tab), developer Media Molecule will be ending live support for Dreams on September 1, 2023. Although players will still be able to access the game, as well as share their creations with others, the developer will stop providing updates and events, such as its previously-held DreamsCom and the Impy Awards.

If there's any silver lining to be found from this news, it's that the reason behind this decision is due to the developer wanting to shift its focus to an "exciting new project." Media Molecule has also reassured fans that any updates already scheduled to roll out in Dreams will still be doing so and that the team will continue its in-game curation work to "make sure the Dreamiverse feels as alive as it always has been."

It's clear this wasn't an easy decision for the studio to make either, as the rest of the post reads: "Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we've ever done." The studio then thanks players for everything they've done for Dreams over the last three years.

Dreams was released for PS4 back in 2020 and allowed players to create their own content using assets and tools inside of the Media Molecule game. Since its release, we've seen a number of impressive creations including the jaw-dropping Unreal Engine 5 train station demo , as well as the Dreams game which was basically an indie God of War . One Dreams project even got its creator a job at a beloved indie studio .