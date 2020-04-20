Seemingly new concept art for PS4 exclusive Wild surfaces online

Concept art for the mysterious PS4 exclusive game Wild has seemingly appeared on its official website.

While these might not necessarily be entirely new images of the open-world adventure, its appearance on Reddit is a good reminder that this game is still a thing, and at the very least suggests the game is still happening after years of very little news. It's been very quiet on the Wild front since Wild Sheep Studio debuted a trailer at Gamescom back in 2014. A year later we got a gameplay demo 2015, but it's been relatively elusive since then.

(Image credit: Wild Sheep Studio)

From checking the website in the Wayback Machine archive, it does seem as though it was recently updated, but these concept art images may have been on the website for quite some time. Regardless, they show off some impressive vistas, animals, and shamanic like figures. You can check them all out here. From Rayman creator and Beyond Good and Evil designer Michel Ancel, Wild is set in a "lush, expansive world where you will learn and adapt to the ever-changing world around you, whilst uncovering the secrets of the land."

The environment is said to continually change through different times of day, with changing weather conditions throughout the seasons. The official website offers some insight into the experience: "Once you get used to your surroundings, you will learn Shamanic abilities in order to take control of animals and exploit their unique abilities to assist with your survival. Discovering the relationship between man and nature is the essence of Wild. As you take control of any animal in the world, this opens up huge potential for emergent gameplay that will be unique to you."

The website also has some job listings, which again reiterates the game is still being worked on. Interestingly, it's also still got a listing on PlayStation's official site too. While we're still not likely to learn about the game for some time, with the PS5 on the horizon, maybe it will find a home on the next-gen console.

