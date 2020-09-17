Sackboy: A Big Adventure confirmed as a PS5 launch title

Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been confirmed as a PS5 launch day title. In a blog post after yesterday’s showcase, Sony announced the adorable mascot’s next outing will arrive on the same day as its new console.

While Sackboy made a few cursory appearances during the livestream, we didn’t learn anything new about his upcoming game until after the event, when Sony’s blog post confirmed that A Big Adventure would be a launch day title, along with Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and built-in game Astro’s Playroom.

That means that the release date for Sackboy: A Big Adventure is November 12, when the console releases in select regions before a wider global release on November 19.

If you’re not planning on upgrading straight away but are still looking to take Sackboy on his adventure, then you’re in luck, as Sony has confirmed that A Big Adventure is one of a handful of new games that will also be launching on PS4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West will also both be coming to the current-gen console, and all three games will include a free upgrade to PS5.

Sony first announced Sackboy: a Big Adventure back at its Future of Gaming event in June. Unsurprisingly, back then there was no word on the game’s availability on PS4, but it’s nice to see that Sony is using one of its most recognisable (and adorable) mascots as a way to bridge the gap between the two console generations.

How do the PS5 launch titles stack up against the consoles predecessors?