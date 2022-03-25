Oh no, Valheim is teasing a god-awful spider monster in The Mistlands

Valheim's work-in-progress Mistlands biome got a little update today in the form of some new concept art, and it looks like some awful web-spinning monstrosity will soon inhabit the area.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Coffee Stain released a little Steam blog about Valheim's first new biome since the game launched in early access back in February 2021. It's already in the game and can be explored, but there's pretty much nothing there at the moment. It was originally a dark, moody forest with towering ancient trees and roots covered in spider webs, as well as the skeletal remains of its victims. Apparently those were only placeholder assets though, as Coffee Stain announced it had "decluttered" The Mistlands back in November.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Coffee Stain) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Coffee Stain)

Today we have some new concept art teasing The Mistlands' future, and surprise! Spiderwebs are back. The first of two images revealed today shows a large staircase absolutely covered in webs, which stretch over the entrance to a cave and over the surrounding area. Whatever's hiding in that cave doesn't want you to come in, and it's hard to imagine a good reason to insist.

The other picture shows a Valheim player character brandishing a crossbow, which looks like just the weapon you'd want to have when approaching that dastardly staircase and cave, as well as whatever's lurking inside.

Coffee Stain has yet to set a release date for The Mistlands.

