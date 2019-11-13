Nintendo Switch Lite price and deals - get yours here

Now that the sales season is finally upon us, we've been watching out for the best Nintendo Switch Lite price to get you all a bargain. The new console is bound to be popular throughout the Holiday Season, after all, so it's worth picking up sooner rather than later before it almost inevitably sells out (especially now that the Pokemon Sword and Shield special edition is almost out in the wild). You'll find all these below, and those offers are updated regularly. Luckily enough for us, the Christmas deals are also very nearly here. They'll provide even more discounts at the end of December, so be sure to keep an eye on this page in the coming weeks.

Not sure why you should be looking for the cheapest Nintendo Switch price in the first place? Curious about what the difference between this and the best Nintendo Switch bundles is? It boils down to price and flexibility. For starters, the Lite is a more portable update that's much less expensive than the original Switch (almost $100 / £100 less, in fact). However, it still plays the same games. That leaves you more money with which to pick up must-have Nintendo Switch accessories like cases or Nintendo Switch SD cards , not to mention games. What's more, it's 22g lighter, the controllers are built into the shell so they don't get lost, it's a few inches smaller, and still displays in 720p HD. Sure, it's handheld only and can't connect to your TV like the OG Switch. But if you want an entry-level system for playing Nintendo games on the go and/or your child's first console? The Switch Lite is ideal.

For more details on the difference between the two, head over to our guide on Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite . In the meantime, happy shopping!

No matter which version of Switch you go for, it's well worth grabbing a few key Nintendo Switch accessories along the way (especially over November when Black Friday game deals kick in). As well as more obvious extras like the best case for Nintendo Switch or the best Nintendo Switch headset, it’s a good idea to look out for a Nintendo Switch SD card too. Both consoles only come with a meagre 32GB of memory as standard, so you'll need something a little bigger to make sure you don’t run out of space.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD

The best Nintendo Switch Lite SD card

One of the few issues with any Nintendo Switch is its lack of storage space. The Switch Lite is no different. It's a pain when you grab a new game but have no space to install it or save your progress without deleting something else, so the SanDisk Ultra 128GB SD card is a must-have. While there are bigger and smaller alternatives, this one only costs around $30 and quadruples the Switch's internal memory. That should allow you to store between five and ten big games.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite carry case

The best Nintendo Switch Lite case

Because of the Lite's portable nature, you’re likely to be carrying it from place to place in the great outdoors. To keep it safe, a carry case is essential. Orzly cases for the original Switch are excellent, so grabbing the Lite version (which can come in matching colors, by the way) is a no-brainer. The hardened outer shell contains plenty of room for your console, games, and any other accessories you might want to take with you on the road.

