Epic Games airs "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite" short criticizing Apple in Fortnite Party Royale

In just a matter of hours, Epic Games and Apple have ignited a massive feud over Fortnite's position in the App Store, and the former seems to have prepared for this battle. Check out the new short film below, titled "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite," which aired in Fortnite Party Royale at 4pm ET today, August 13.

Fortnite is really coming for Apple's neck by mocking a vintage Apple commercial titled "1984" that depicts a Macintosh computer coming to save humanity from conformity (AKA Big Brother). The video aired alongside the filing of legal papers by Epic against Apple. Part of the document - which Epic shared directly on Twitter - is a clear call-out to the 1984 commercial: "Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation ... Epic brings this suit to end Apple’s unfair and anti-competitive actions that Apple undertakes to unlawfully maintain its monopoly."

As GamesRadar reported earlier today, this all began when Epic announced a new direct payment option on mobile phones that would allow it to lower the prices of V-Bucks by circumventing the fees collected by both Apple and Google. "Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply," Epic explained on its official website . "If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you." In response to the option to purchase V-Bucks directly, Apple removed Fortnite from the App store, and now here we are. You can bet that the two companies aren't finished with each other, either.

