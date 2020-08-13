Fortnite V-Bucks prices drop as Epic adds a new direct payment option on mobile

Fortnite is dropping the prices on V-Bucks purchases across the board, including a new direct purchase option that could shake things up for mobile players.

Epic Games is calling it the "Fortnite Mega Drop", and it means permanent price reductions of up to 20 percent for all V-Bucks purchases. For instance, picking up 1,000 V-Bucks will now cost $7.99 instead of $9.99 on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. You'll also have the option to purchase V-Bucks at the discounted prices on iOS and Android with an "Epic direct payment", or you can process your payment through the App Store or Google Play at the old, higher price.

"Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply," Epic explained on its official website . "If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you."

Epic has chafed against the built-in app ecosystems of both iOS and Android for years. You couldn't even install Fortnite through Google Play for the game's first 18 months on Android . This is a strong move, and unless I'm terribly mistaken it runs counter to App Store policies that require all in-app purchases be processed through Apple so Cupertino can take its cut. It's the same reason Amazon's Comixology iOS app only lets you read comics, not buy them.

Epic may have negotiated special arrangements with Android and Apple. Or Epic may just be going hard and hoping to use Fortnite's clout to keep the mobile platform holders from clamping down on the change. Whatever way it goes, it should be interesting to see how Apple, Google, and other game companies respond.

