New Moon Knight trailer shows Oscar Isaac's Marvel hero in action

Disney has debuted a new Moon Knight trailer, revealing a closer look at Oscar Isaac's Marvel hero debuting March 30 on Disney Plus.

Marc Spector – AKA Moon Knight – is a character with dissociative identity disorder who cannot tell the difference between his "waking life" and his dreams. The character has a distinctive look and British accent, and, yes, we're getting Batman vibes from his brutal beat-downs. We previously had our first look at Isaac's version of Moon Knight at last year's Disney Plus Day. The character has a complicated history in the comic book, which you can read all about in our Moon Knight explainer.

The series also features Ethan Hawke as villain Arthur Harrow and the actor previously revealed he was taking inspiration from the cult leader David Koresh with his performance. Meanwhile, May Calamawy, best known for the show Ramy, has a supporting role. Jeremy Slater, an executive producer on The Umbrella Academy, acts as the series' head writer and Mohamed Diab leads the directing team.

Moon Knight, which will consist of six episodes, is one of over a dozen new Marvel TV shows, though will be the next to release on Disney Plus. Other upcoming series include She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, Wakanda, Loki season 2, and the animated What If...? season 2, X-Men '97, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies, and more. Phew.

For more on Marvel's upcoming slate of content, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4. And if you're looking to catch up on everything that's happened so far, then be sure to read our article on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.