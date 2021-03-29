Monster Hunter Rise Machalite Ore - how to get the hard-to-find crafting material

Monster Hunter Rise Machalite Ore is a crafting material you'll need to know where to find and how to get, as you'll constantly need it. It's used to craft so many different weapons and armor in the game. Machalite Ore isn't the hardest material to find in Monster Hunter Rise, but it is one of the most searched for because of how early you need it to craft better gear. Here's everything you need to know about how to get Monster Hunter Rise Machalite Ore.

Monster Hunter Rise tips | Monster Hunter Rise best weapons | Monster Hunter Rise best armor | Monster Hunter Rise combos | Monster Hunter Rise wirebug | Monster Hunter Rise well-done steak | Monster Hunter Rise lock on | Monster Hunter Rise wisplanterns and boatshells

How to get Monster Hunter Rise Machalite Ore

(Image credit: Capcom)

No matter what armor or weapons you're trying to craft, Monster Hunter Rise Machalite Ore is found in numerous recipes and requirements. Thankfully, it isn't all that difficult to find, you just need to know where to look.

The first place you can find Machalite Ore is in the Sandy Plains. When exploring this region, keep an eye out for small boulders with colored ore sticking out. Interacting with these is how you mine for all sorts of ore – not just Machalite – as your hunter will whip a pickaxe out for a quick swing out of nowhere.

There are two types of ore in the Sandy Plains – white and blue – but for Machalite Ore, these don't matter. You can get Machalite Ore from either of them, but it's not 100% guaranteed. Go on an expedition to the Sandy Plains, hunting down every ore vein you can, and you'll finish with a sizeable amount of Machalite Ore.

Later down the line, when you unlock the Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns, you can find Machalite Ore in more plentiful quantities. Machalite Ore isn't required to progress in Monster Hunter Rise, so if you want to wait until the later regions to hunt it down, you're absolutely able to.