Modern Warfare crossplay: How to play with friends cross platform

Did you know there is complete Modern Warfare crossplay in the latest Call of Duty instalment? That's right, you can play with your friends on Call of Duty Modern Warfare whether they're on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, so long gone are the days of needing to be on the same platform. Here is how to set up Modern Warfare crossplay in multiplayer or spec ops.

How to set up Modern Warfare crossplay

(Image credit: Activision)

Playing Modern Warfare crossplay and getting your friends involved works exactly the same as it does in Call of Duty Warzone. Go into the social menu (in the top-right hand corner of the lobby screen) and anyone on the same platform as you will be displayed, allowing you to invite them.

For anyone on a different system, navigate to the "add friends" option. From there, you can select whether to search for someone by PSN ID, Xbox Live Gamertag, BattleTag, or Activision ID. The first two are self-explanatory, whereas the final two options can both be used for players on PC. When they accept your friend request, they'll show up on the same social tab.

You can either invite them from there or join their game if their lobby is open. You're also able to "whisper" to them which is essentially just a PM, or you can remove, report, or block them. Which would be a strange move if you've just added them, but I digress. That's everything you need to know about Modern Warfare crossplay, so good luck soldier!

