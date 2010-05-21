Megamind Trailer

It’s Dreamwork’s answer to The Incredibles… and it actually doesn’t look half bad…

Here’s the new, full trailer for Dreamwork’s new CG-animated superhero spoof Megamind, and you can’t help but draw comparisons with The Incredibles, and that’s a tough film to be compared to. It looks promising, though. More worrying for the film, though, is that it comes out in December, two months after the similarly themed Despicable Me – from the team who gave us Horton Hears A Who! – but which seems to be taking a more original slant on the idea. We’ve stuck a couple of trailers for that film below, too, so that you can compare and contrast. Which one do you think shows more promise?