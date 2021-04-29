Marvel showrunner says there are multiple MCU movies in the works that we don't know about yet

Marvel has already packed the schedules with several upcoming movies – but Falcon and The Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman has teased that we ain't seen nothing yet.

Speaking to Murphy’s Multiverse, Spellman said "I was surprised about how few of the upcoming Marvel movies have been announced," before adding, "Fans will start to become more and more clear as these projects get announced."

Interesting. Marvel, after all, certainly can't be accused of starving its audience. Black Widow, Shang-Chi (complete with a new trailer), Eternals, and Spider-Man 3 are all out in 2021 alone. Beyond that: MCU mainstays Black Panther, Thor, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel all have sequels in various stages of production.

Elsewhere, Blade and Fantastic Four are in very early stages. As is, presumably, Captain America 4 – which was reported to be in the works just last week.

What else could there be? The spectre of X-Men and the mutant contingent looms heavily over the MCU, with fans expecting a wave of announcements sooner or later following the return of the character rights after Disney's acquisition of Fox. They could be prime candidates, as well as the unofficially-official Deadpool 3 – which Kevin Feige talked about earlier this year.

Hopefully, though, this means a widening of the world of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the big screen. Give us a new Bucky adventure and dazzle us with an Eli Bradley introduction as Patriot. Don't forget, too: Zemo still has more dance moves left to give.

Mostly, it speaks to Marvel's sheer ambition. There may be over a dozen movies in the works, but Kevin Feige and company are seemingly only just getting started.

