Keanu Reeves confirms he met with Marvel and Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves has confirmed he has met with Kevin Feige about a Marvel role.

In 2019, the Marvel Studios president told ComicBook.com that Marvel talks to Reeves for "almost every film we make." We finally have an update on whether Reeves has found a place in the MCU, though, and the answer is: not so far.

"We haven't yet," Reeves told ComicBook.com of finding a Marvel role. "We have met, and [Kevin Feige]'s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don't have anything, got to find something."

Reeves recently said he'd like to join the MCU, so it seems it's only a matter of time until the right role is found for him. "It would be an honor," the actor commented. "There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done."

The actor may not have entered the MCU, but he has been part of the DC universe before, playing Constantine in the 2005 film of the same name. There was never a sequel, but it turns out Reeves is keen to return to the character. "I love playing Constantine," he said. "John Constantine. I've played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don't even know. I think it's over ten. But anyway, I'd love to have the chance to play Constantine again." In fact, Reeves has even tried to get a sequel made.

Next up for Reeves is The Matrix Resurrections, which he stars in alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. Moss played Jeri Hogarth in the Marvel Netflix universe, with appearances in Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Daredevil, and Iron Fist. Plus, Reeves and Moss's The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne had a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp (though he's not in The Matrix 4).

The Matrix Resurrections arrives this December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max in the US. In the meantime, check out our ultimate Matrix recap to get up to speed on the entire franchise, and see our roundup of the best Keanu Reeves movies of all time.