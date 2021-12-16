Keanu Reeves is trying to get a Constantine sequel made

Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine sequel – and he's been trying to get it made.

Reeves played the demon hunter in the 2005 film of the same name, which co-starred Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Shia LaBeouf.

When asked by Stephen Colbert what role of his he'd like to revisit, Reeves explained: "I would love to play John Constantine again from the Constantine film." Not only would he like to play the character again, though, but he's also been trying to make it happen. "I've tried. I've tried, Stephen," Reeves said.

This isn't the first time the actor has said he'd like to play the supernatural detective again. "I love playing Constantine," Reeves said recently. "John Constantine. I've played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don't even know. I think it's over ten. But anyway, I'd love to have the chance to play Constantine again."

While we might not see a continuation of the movie anytime soon, there is a new TV show in the works for HBO Max from J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot. Plot details are under wraps, but Deadline's report says Constantine will be from London, and will be played by "a diverse lead."

Reeves is definitely revisiting another of his iconic characters, though – he can next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, back as Neo. He'll be joined by Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing "a different iteration" of Morpheus. Other newcomers to the cast include Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max in the US. In the meantime, check out our ultimate Matrix recap to get up to speed on the entire franchise.