How to watch the GamesMaster revival online and E4

Looking for news on how to watch the return of GamesMaster? You've come to the right place, as we've got all the info on the show's revival.

The new series of GamesMaster is set to debut on E4's YouTube channel on Sunday, November 21 at 11AM PST / 2PM EST / 7PM GMT. The show will then debut on UK TV channel E4 on Wednesday, November 24 at 10PM GMT.



You'll also be able to watch the first episode of GamesMaster right here, as we'll be embedding the episode on this very page. Just make sure to head back to this page on Sunday, November 21 to join us for the show's long-awaited return. In the meantime, get a sense of what to expect by watching the series' teaser trailer below.

What can we expect from the new series of GamesMaster? For one, the iconic titular role is now filled by legendary British broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, while the GamesMaster new hosts include Rab Florence, Frankie Ward, and Ty Logan, who will be helping to keep an eye on the challenges that the GamesMaster will be setting.



And what sort of challenges will there be? Well, you'll just have to watch to find out, although that teaser trailer offers up a few clues as to what games the contestants will be trying to conquer. Fingers crossed we have some worthy challengers who can earn their very own Golden Joystick.

There'll be three episodes of GamesMaster debuting over the next few weeks, but be sure to head back on Sunday, November 21 to watch the first episode right here on GamesRadar+.