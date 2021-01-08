Game developers: showcase your game with the Future Games Show in 2021

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s premiere digital games showcase that reached over 27 million views across two shows in 2020. Our debut E3 event in June 2020 was hosted by Uncharted stars Nolan North and Emily Rose, featuring eight world premieres and over 40 games.



The Future Games Show at Gamescom in August saw Metal Gear Solid actors David Hayter and Debi Mae-West take the helm, introducing a stellar range of AAA and indie titles across all genres, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and You Can Pet the Dog VR.

Good news: the Future Games Show will return in 2021, with shows at E3, GamesCom, and a new event pencilled in for Spring 2021. We look forward to sharing more details soon, but for now, we’d like to offer you the opportunity to feature your game in one - or more - of the three Future Games Show events scheduled in 2021.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

To submit your game for Future Games Show consideration, simply fill in the Future Games Show Nomination form.

This isn’t a show for purely AAA big-hitters and sequels, and our focus is on curating cool, innovative and interesting games that we think would delight our audience. Titles like The Captain Is Dead, GTTOD, or Dustborn from our E3 2020 show, as well as Epic Chef and RUNE II.

We’re especially interested in unannounced games, across all platforms and genres, or exciting updates to existing games. Many of the games that featured in our 2020 shows saw significant uplifts in Steam wishlists and beta sign-ups. We’d be delighted to help bring your game to the GamesRadar audience, and our sister gaming brands such as PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, and Official PlayStation Magazine.

No title is too big – or too small – to take part: we're looking for cool, interesting games that will delight our audience. If you're interested in being part of the show, you can fill out this quick form or contact the Future Games Show's James Jarvis (james.jarvis@futurenet.com) or Daniel Dawkins (daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com) directly.

For sponsorship Inquiries:



Tom Parkinson, Head of Commercial, Games tom.parkinson@futurenet.com



Gabrielle Kessler, VP Custom Solutions gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com

