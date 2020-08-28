Every game revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom

With the Future Games Show Gamescom just wrapping up, we've just shown you over 50 games that are going to be some of the biggest and best as we move into the next generation. But don't worry if you've missed out on the live show, as we've got a link here to every game revealed during the Future Games Show. So whether you're just catching up or want to find a specific highlight, scroll on down to see every game from our showcase.

Die By The Blade

This Kickstarter project started off the show by giving us a taste of its focus on sword-based combat. Slicing and dicing are the order of the day here, and you can back the project from October.

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

What happens when you cross a rhythm-action game with an FPS? Well, meet BPM: Bullets Per Minute, which just happens to be just that. Throw in a sprinkling of rogue-like progression, and you'll soon have to jump, dodge, and shoot your way through the randomly generated dungeon accompanied by an epic rock soundtrack. Just be careful, because one missed beat can cause your demise.

Quantum Error

This returning Future Games Show shooter gave us an even bigger look at what to expect when it launches on PS5, with some incredibly creepy monsters creeping around the corridors of Monad Quantum Research Facility.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

One of the most mysterious games coming out in 2021 is Lord of the Rings: Gollum, because developer Daedelic is keeping its cards close to its chest… until now. For Future Games Show we got some exclusive artwork and screenshots from the game, with project manager Saide Haberstroh talking us through the combat, enemies, stealth elements, and even a little bit of the manifestation of Gollum's internal trauma in the game.

Song of Horror

Having had a successful launch on PC, this terrifying episodic horror game has been lauded for its adaptive AI that constantly keeps second-guessing your movements in game. Now, you'll be able to experience all that for yourself on current-gen consoles in the very near future.

LOVE

Puzzle boxes don't usually focus on people, but LOVE focuses on you solving the issues of the many residents of The Neighbourhood. Bring colour back to the lives of the people who reside there as you get to them and then fix the moments they regret the most. We'd advise getting ready to blub a little.

Smalland

Honey I shrunk the player character! Smalland shrinks you down to the size of a pebble before setting you off on your adventure across the wilderness. You don't have size on your side, but regardless you'll need to learn how to survive by finding shelter, food, and water. Oh, and avoiding all the regular sized things - aka bugs - that are suddenly a giant pain in the butt!

Sable

This distinctive adventure follows the journey of Sable, a young adventure heading out into a minimalist desert, which is a rite of passage for her. You'll take it at your own pace, discovering secrets buried out there, alongside getting the opportunity to ride her hoverbike. Keep an eye out for this when it comes to Steam in 2021.

This unique strategy game mixes a turn-based combat system with distinctive visuals and a fascinating story. Be careful of the elemental powers you wield though, they can have some rather unexpected consequences...

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

This crossover from Sonic Team combines not just the two classic puzzle games of its title, but also elements of JRPGs. In a new Adventure Mode, you’ll gather a growing roster of characters and deploy their special abilities in ‘skill battles’. Just think: we could resolve all our real-life disputes through Tetris.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Another look at this thrilling remake of the open-world classic, Mafia: Definitive Edition is shaping up to be an offer we can't refuse.

Survivalists

Team17 continues its run of Escapists spin-offs with an island sandbox experience. Train monkeys to chop down trees, build your shelters, and fend off the native orcs. Tom Hanks never had to deal with this in Cast Away.

Lemnis Gate

This time-bending shooter mixes strategy and temporal shenanigans to bring multiplayer blasting like no other. Just try not to think too hard about how that person came back from the past to riddle you with lasers.

Monster Harvest

Sometimes a name tells you all you need to know. If you like Harvest Moon and battling Pocket Monsters, then you’ll probably get on with Monster Harvest’s mix of countryside life simulation and creature fights.

Gibbous

“You hear that, kitty,” says one of Gibbous’s three protagonists. “Adventure awaits.” Specifically, LucasArts-style adventure gaming, with a detective doing a hard-boiled nasal whisper we’re really into. And it’s made in Transylvania, so, y’know. Authentic horror.

Mini Motor Racing X

Cars are all well and good, but there’s something uniquely alluring about tiny cars that we’ve never quite grown out of. In Mini Motor Racing X, you can race them top-down in the style of Micro Machines, or inside the cab like Forza. We also got a glimpse of a Rocket League-inspired competitive mode, which is a bonus.

Crown Trick

Nope, you're not pulling a prank on the queen, Crown Trick is a RPG rougelike with a gorgeous hand-drawn art style and with turn-based combat from Team 17, the publishers of Worms.

Inkulinati

You might recognise Inkulinati from our first Future Games Show, with some wonderfully detailed Monty Python-esque animations, as well as it's medieval art style. Now, we've got another look at the strategy title, along with a big fiery fellow who's taken a liking to the Switch his team have got a hold of. We're looking forward to seeing more of this one in 2021.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Heart of the Forest

Different Tales handed their visual novel over to some YouTube critics to gauge their reactions, which were handily documented for us on the Future Games Show. “Actually kind of a lot like the roleplaying game” is a real compliment, given the popularity of tabletop Werewolf: The Apocalypse.

Chinatown Detective Agency

You are a PI in 2032 Singapore, and one of three clients holds the key to something big going down in your crumbling city. In new footage, General Interactive Co. introduced us to each of those clients in turn. Chinatown Detective Agency’s prologue will be free on Steam from September 30th.

Deathground

Alien’s xenomorph might not technically be a dinosaur, but she’d fit right into Deathground’s jurassic survival environment. Developer Jaw Drop Games demonstrated an early build of its flashlight horror game - made terrifying by the intelligent AI dinos that could catch a glimpse of you at any moment.

Marvel's Avengers

We got a chance to see more of the War Zones in Marvel's Avengers, including a secret mission you might have discovered in the beta. And why yes, that Hulk is wearing a snazzy suit, thank you for noticing.

Cris Tales

A JRPG with a twist, Cris Tales allows you to experience the past, present and future simultaneously, like a Muppet Christmas Carol you get to enjoy more than once a year. It’s out in November, and there’s already a Cris Tales demo available on Steam.

Watch Dogs Legion

You probably know by now that every NPC in Watch Dogs: Legion’s London can be recruited as a player character. What you haven’t seen is how that recruitment happens. Game director Kent Hudson talked us through the art of winning over a violent beekeeper.

Epic Chef

Building on the success of Overcooked, Team17 has backed Epic Chef developer Infinigon Games in its quest to make a cooking-themed life simulation. With subtle flavours that recall Stardew Valley, Yakuza and Breath of the Wild, Epic Chef doesn’t taste quite like anything else out there.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

We got a new look at some of the more mythical elements in Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed, and frankly, why can it be November now? At least we'll be able to experience these mythic moments in next-gen before the end of the year.

Medieval Dynasty

You’ve chopped down trees on a survival map before, but have you ever done it in the Middle Ages? Succeed in founding your own house and your ancestors might not have to scrape by in the way you have. Medieval Dynasty is out soon, on September 17th.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

Don’t be fooled by the isometric perspective - Morbid is a Soulsborne in the tradition of FromSoftware, with bosses who need to be dodged at just the right moment and a profound, tragic backstory. Its beautiful gothic world is so deeply upsetting that your character is given their own sanity meter.

Operation Tango

This inventive multiplayer game requires two players to work together to hack and sneak their way through various espionage missions. Plus, you can download a demo on Steam right... now!

Crash Bandicoot 4

Flashback tapes are collectibles in Crash Bandicoot 4 that, when played, take you into devious puzzle levels set before the very first Crash game. But there’s a catch: you can only pick up the tapes if you reach them without dying. Dr N Cortex, you’ve challenged us once again.

You Can Pet the Dog VR

You Can Pet The Dog VR is the ultimate in fairly mundane wish fulfilment. Been stuck in lockdown without access to other peoples’ pets? Pop on a headset and stroke a lovely dog in the garden. Go on: you can do it right now on Steam .

Rune 2

As many of us have suspected this year, Ragnarok is upon us. Midgard is under the control of the trickster god Loki, and it’s your job to dislodge him from that position, slaying your Viking rivals along the way. ‘Pillaging’ would be a back-of-the-box feature, if games still had boxes.

Serious Sam 4

If you’ve ever visited St Peter's Basilica in Rome, you’ll know that it shares some imagery with old-school shooters. Only fitting, then, that Serious Sam should drop by the Vatican to pick up a 30-foot tall mech purpose-built for defending the holy city from monsters.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

What we wouldn’t give to roam freely around a Mediterranean island right now. That’s the promise of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, though the beautiful facade hides inequality, vigilante justice, and crime. Just as well, really - the young Sherlock needs something to cut his teeth on.

Call of the Sea

The name suggests a Lovecraft influence, and that’s accurate - but Call of the Sea seeks to capture the surreal in HP’s work rather than the horrific. These new environments represent not a “descent into madness, but a rise to sanity”.

In Sound Mind

Bizarre visions and imposing horrors in the corridors of an inexplicable building. At least there’s one familiar element to cling onto: music is provided by The Living Tombstone, the YouTube musical act made famous by its Five Nights at Freddy’s -inspired songs.

Second Extinction

Made under the auspices of Rage 2 developer Avalanche, Second Extinction is a co-op shooter about blasting dinosaurs back to the past, where they belong. The team has worked to make short sessions feel “fresh, fun and alive”.

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual!

A team of veterans from LucasArts and Telltale are bringing the Freelance Police back after a lost decade in the evidence locker. They’re leaning into the natural physical comedy of VR, as well as some classic point ‘n’ click tropes.

Bright Memory: Infinite

Amazingly somehow the work of just a single developer, Bright Memory: Infinite is an upcoming fusion of the action and FPS genres that will require you to keep your reflexes sharp and your blade sharper. The exclusive trailer shown off at the Future Games Show shows off how that gameplay works in a boss battle setting for the very first time. Prepare yourself.