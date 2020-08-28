How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom today

Wondering how to watch the Future Games Show? We've got all the details you need right here.

The next Future Games Show will air on Friday, August 28 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST. You can watch the stream on Twitch , YouTube , or Facebook , and naturally we'll be hosting it on our homepage as well.

Expect over 90 minutes of demos, trailers, updates, and developer chats for familiar and unannounced games, with David Hayter and Debi Mae West (who play Solid Snake and Meryl in Metal Gear Solid) hosting throughout. Compared to the June event, the Gamescom Future Games Showcase will feature new publishers and studios including Team 17, Activision, Square Enix, Sega, Ubisoft, Merge Games, and Raw Fury. And in addition to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, there will be several games for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.

"You can expect the usual mix of game reveals, deep dives and developer interviews, plus a host of new games and developers joining our show," says our own Dan Dawkins, content director of games and film. "It was an utter delight to work with Nolan North and Emily Rose on the first Future Games Show, and we're delighted to be joined by Metal Gear Solid actors David Hayter and Debi Mae West for our Gamescom broadcast. We learnt a lot from our debut show, and are delighted to welcome new partners including Activision, Sega and Ubisoft to our line up."