Everything announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023

The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 was broadcast live on August 23 and was hosted by Erika Ishii (Valkyrie from Apex Legends) and Troy Baker (Joel from The Last of Us). The jam-packed August showcase delivered over an hour of updates, release dates, and reveals for more than 40 exciting upcoming games.

If you couldn’t watch the show as it was streamed live across GamesRadar’s social channels, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of all of the games shown during the show and the accompanying news, so you can follow up with anything that may have caught your attention.

Stop Dead

(Image credit: Rogue Company)

This year’s Future Games Show at Gamescom kicked off with the world premiere reveal trailer for Stop Dead, a speedrun shooter where if you take a second to think, you’re toast! Stop Dead is coming to PC on October 5, but, as revealed by Troy and Erika, a special FGS demo of Stop Dead is available right now on Steam. Players have until August 30 to set the highest score or the fastest time, and if they do, they could be in with a chance of winning a PS5 or an Xbox.

OutRage

(Image credit: Hardball Games)

Hardball Games’ hectic, ass-kicking 32-player brawler Outrage was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. The developers debuted some pre-alpha gameplay and let us know that Outrage is coming to Steam Early Access in Spring 2024.

Streets of Rogue 2

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

A brand new trailer for Streets of Rogue 2 debuted at the Future Games Show at Gamescom, revealing some open-world gameplay from tinyBuild’s action-packed roguelite sequel, which is coming soon (and features a gun-toting gorilla).

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

(Image credit: Elder Games)

A rooting-tooting roguelike where you play as the last soul in limbo, Soulslinger: Envoy of Death got a gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. This Wild West FPS is coming to Steam Early Access in 2023, but a demo is available now on Steam.

Eternights

(Image credit: Studio Sai)

Eternights is a post-apocalyptic anime hack-and-slash where you beat up monsters and go on dates. A new trailer for the game debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom, revealing an updated release date for the game. Eternights is now launching on September 12, 2023, for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Blasphemous 2

(Image credit: Team17)

Penitent players rejoice! The Game Kitchen cooked up a delicious launch trailer for its pixellated Metroidvania Blasphemous 2, which aired during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Blasphemous 2 is out on August 24 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Parcel Corps

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

Parcel Corps is Billy Goat Entertainment’s satirical bicycle messenger simulator and a new traversal trailer for the gig economy game aired during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Parcel Corps is launching on PC and consoles in 2024.

The Gap

(Image credit: Crunching Koalas)

A developer presentation for Label This's memory-diving psychological thriller The Gap dropped during the Future Games Show at Gamescom. It's coming to PC and consoles this fall.

RoboCop: Rogue City

(Image credit: Nacon)

A cinematic gameplay trailer for Nacon’s metal justice FPS RoboCop: Rogue City dropped during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Rogue City is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Gangs of Sherwood

(Image credit: Nacon)

Gather your merry men because Appeal Studios’ co-op action-adventure Gangs of Sherwood is coming to PC and consoles on October 19. An all-new trailer for the game arrived during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023.

Star Trucker

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

A gameplay trailer for Star Trucker pulled into the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Haul precious cargo across the final frontier in this intergalactic truck sim when it launches on PC in 2024.

Castle Craft

(Image credit: Twin Earth)

Twin Earth appeared at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 to deliver a gameplay trailer for Castle Craft, the studio’s fort-building voxel mayhem simulator. It’s coming to PC this winter.

Sprawl

(Image credit: Maeth)

Maeth’s hardcore cyberpunk shooter Sprawl shadow-dropped on PC during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023, with some killer gameplay to accompany the big reveal.

Tavern Keeper

(Image credit: Greenheart Games)

An animated trailer revealed Tavern Keeper to the world at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s the next game from the creators of Game Dev Tycoon, and it’s bringing its cartoon tankard management to PC in 2024.

AK-xolotl

(Image credit: 2Awesome Studio)

AK-xolotl is a top-down shooter where you play as an adorable amphibian... with an assault rifle. As well as an adorable jingle, 2awesome Studio brought the news that AK-xolotl is launching on PC and consoles on September 14 to the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023.

Twin Sails Interactive Montage

(Image credit: Twin Sails Interactive)

Twin Sails Interactive delivered a veritable smorgasbord of indie goodness to the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. The stacked trailer included a trio of news hits. Wantless is coming to Steam Early Access in November 2023, News Tower is coming to Steam Early Access in early 2024, and Bloomtown is coming to PC and consoles in Q2 2024.

Aloft

(Image credit: Astrolabe Interactive)

Turn your island home into a flying fortress in Aloft, a survival game where you strive to survive on an archipelago orbiting an eternal hurricane. Aloft is floating onto PC in 2024, but there’s a demo available right now on Steam.

The Last Faith

(Image credit: Playstack)

Gothic Soulslike The Last Faith swung by the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 to reveal that a beta for the grimdark game is now live on Steam. The Last Faith is coming to PC and consoles in November 2023.

It's a Wrap

(Image credit: AMC Games)

A puzzle adventure where you set up scenes from the director's chair, It's a Wrap launched during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It's out now on PC, with a Nintendo Switch version coming soon.

Underlab

(Image credit: Other Ocean Group)

A new social deception game from the team behind Project Winter, Underlab is a subterranean sabotage simulator where you can get up to plenty of survival-based hijinks with your friends. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles, with a closed beta on the way.

VR Showcase

(Image credit: Coatsink)

The VR showcase returned after its sophomore showing during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase earlier this year. The otherworldly montage was, once again, packed full of VR reveals delivered by our lovely hosts.

A brand new gameplay trailer for HellSweeper VR showed us an intense action game where you defy twisted souls with a trifecta of pure pain - swords, guns and magic. It’s coming to PSVR 2, Meta Quest, Steam VR and Viveport on September 21st.

showed us an intense action game where you defy twisted souls with a trifecta of pure pain - swords, guns and magic. It’s coming to PSVR 2, Meta Quest, Steam VR and Viveport on September 21st. Lucy Liu appeared during the Future Games Show at Gamescom to talk about The Pirate Queen , a VR puzzle adventure which is coming to Quest 2 and Steam VR in early 2024.

, a VR puzzle adventure which is coming to Quest 2 and Steam VR in early 2024. An exciting gameplay and accolades trailer revealed that the intergalactic VR FPS Vertigo 2 is coming to PS VR 2 on October 24, 2023.

is coming to PS VR 2 on October 24, 2023. Islanders: VR Edition is a minimalist city builder with a relaxing atmosphere, and it’s launching on September 28.

is a minimalist city builder with a relaxing atmosphere, and it’s launching on September 28. A poignant narrative adventure starring a troupe of mischievous metal soldiers, Tin Hearts is coming soon to PC VR and PS VR 2.

is coming soon to PC VR and PS VR 2. Davigo lets you crush your friends like ants as a godlike figure in a cross-reality VR vs PC battle, and it’s launching in 2023.

Park Beyond

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Limbic Entertainment gave us an update on the future of Park Beyond at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Park Beyond is out now, but Patch 2.0 and the Beyond Extreme DLC are both coming on September 29, so get ready to build some more awe-inspiring coasters.

Tiny Glade

(Image credit: Pounce Light)

An adorable gameplay trailer for Tiny Glade adorned the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Pounce Light’s laid-back sandbox castle builder is coming to PC in 2024.

Pacific Drive

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

A story trailer for Pacific Drive took viewers on a scenic trip through the chaos of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, revealing more about the game's world. Pacific Drive is coming to PC and PS5 in early 2024.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

(Image credit: Nexon)

A thrilling gameplay trailer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin cleaved its way into the schedule at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. You can pre-order Realms of Ruin now ahead of its PC and console release on November 17.

Abiotic Factor

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

A multiplayer survival game where you try and escape a doomed facility with your friends, Abiotic Factor unleashed its scientific mayhem on the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming to PC in 2024.

Phantom Spark

(Image credit: Coatsink)

We got our first look at the future-fantasy time trial racer Phantom Spark during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It's speeding its way onto PC and Nintendo Switch.

Ones To Play Section

(Image credit: Future)

Our Ones to Play montage exclusively includes games with Steam demos that you can play right after the show. The section returned for its third outing, featuring Super Adventure Hand, Corsairs Legacy, Afterdream, Loddlenaut, Clem, Night Loops, Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, and Luna Abyss.

Europa

(Image credit: Future Friends Games)

Europa is a peaceful Ghibli-esque adventure game where you glide around an interstellar paradise, past rusty robots and adorable wildlife. It’s coming in 2024, but a demo dropped during the show, so you can check it out on Steam right now.

Warframe

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

A new trailer concerning the future of Warframe debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Watch out for more Warframe news at TennoCon 2023, which kicks off on August 26!

Wild Country

(Image credit: Lost Native)

A careful blend between a card battler and a city-builder, Wild Country brought its chaotic critter-based gameplay to the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch.

Ravenswatch

(Image credit: Nacon)

Passtech Games gave us an update on what's coming next for the studio's roguelite action RPG Ravenswatch, which is out now in Steam Early Access. The Shores of Storm Island update is launching in September 2023.

Scorn

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

We were pleased to reveal during our Gamescom show that Ebb Software’s Giger-inspired nightmare adventure, Scorn, is undulating its way onto PlayStation 5 on October 3.

PC Game Pass

(Image credit: Xbox)

Our friends at Xbox dropped by to deliver a trailer concerning all of the awesome games available now and coming soon to PC Game Pass.

Symphonia

(Image credit: Sunny Peak)

We revealed Sunny Peak's Symphonia at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It's a musical puzzle platformer, and it's coming to PC and consoles in 2024.

Dome-King Cabbage

(Image credit: Cobysoft Joe)

Dome-King Cabbage is a visual novel set in the world of a monster-collecting RPG, and we were over the moon to debut a magnificent trailer revealing that it’s coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023.

Astronimo

(Image credit: Coatsink)

A gameplay trailer for Coatsink’s platform puzzler Astronimo arrived during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Get ready to build cute cosmic contraptions with your friends when it launches in Steam Early Access on September 27 later this year.

Hexxen: Hunters

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

Hexxen: Hunters was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s a tactical action RPG set in the 18th century where you repel supernatural forces. It’s coming to PC in 2024.

Freedom Games

(Image credit: Freedom Games)

Freedom Games dropped by the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023, showing off some of the publisher’s exciting indies. The montage featured Vengeance of Mr Peppermint, Humanitz, Tavernacle!, Sugar Shack, Asterogues and Dust Fleet.

Wayfinder

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

A launch trailer for Airship Syndicate’s massively-multiplayer Action RPG Wayfinder aired during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Gather your friends to restore the shattered world of Evenor, as Wayfinder is out now on PlayStation and PC.

Ad Infinitum

(Image credit: Nacon)

A psychological horror game full of unspeakable nightmares, Ad Infinitum is a first-person action game set in the context of the First World War. It's coming to PC and consoles on September 14.

Helskate

(Image credit: Phantom Coast)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater meets Hades in Helskate, an action roguelite where you kickflip, grind and manual to defeat hordes of demons. Shred your way through Vert-heim when it launches in 2024.

Deathground

(Image credit: Jaw Drop Games)

A grisly gameplay trailer for Jaw Drop Games’ dinosaur survival horror Deathground debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming soon to PC.

Tormented Souls 2

(Image credit: PQube)

Caroline Walker returns in Tormented Souls 2, a sinister survival horror game that wrapped up the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming to PC and consoles in 2024.