Everything announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023

Here’s every announcement from this year’s Gamescom showcase

FGS Gamescom 2023
(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 was broadcast live on August 23 and was hosted by Erika Ishii (Valkyrie from Apex Legends) and Troy Baker (Joel from The Last of Us). The jam-packed August showcase delivered over an hour of updates, release dates, and reveals for more than 40 exciting upcoming games. 

If you couldn’t watch the show as it was streamed live across GamesRadar’s social channels, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of all of the games shown during the show and the accompanying news, so you can follow up with anything that may have caught your attention.

Before we begin, don't forget to head over to our official Future Games Show Steam page to wishlist the games that you’re interested in and check out some of the exclusive demos that launched alongside the show. 

Stop Dead

Stop Dead featuring at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023

(Image credit: Rogue Company)

This year’s Future Games Show at Gamescom kicked off with the world premiere reveal trailer for Stop Dead, a speedrun shooter where if you take a second to think, you’re toast! Stop Dead is coming to PC on October 5, but, as revealed by Troy and Erika, a special FGS demo of Stop Dead is available right now on Steam. Players have until August 30 to set the highest score or the fastest time, and if they do, they could be in with a chance of winning a PS5 or an Xbox. 

OutRage

Outrage appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom showcase 2023

(Image credit: Hardball Games)

Hardball Games’ hectic, ass-kicking 32-player brawler Outrage was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. The developers debuted some pre-alpha gameplay and let us know that Outrage is coming to Steam Early Access in Spring 2024.

Streets of Rogue 2

Streets of Rogue 2 appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

A brand new trailer for Streets of Rogue 2 debuted at the Future Games Show at Gamescom, revealing some open-world gameplay from tinyBuild’s action-packed roguelite sequel, which is coming soon (and features a gun-toting gorilla). 

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death appearing at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023

(Image credit: Elder Games)

A rooting-tooting roguelike where you play as the last soul in limbo, Soulslinger: Envoy of Death got a gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. This Wild West FPS is coming to Steam Early Access in 2023, but a demo is available now on Steam.

Eternights

Eternights appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom showcase 2023

(Image credit: Studio Sai)

Eternights is a post-apocalyptic anime hack-and-slash where you beat up monsters and go on dates. A new trailer for the game debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom, revealing an updated release date for the game. Eternights is now launching on September 12, 2023, for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Blasphemous 2

Blasphemous 2 featuring in the Future Games Show 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Team17)

Penitent players rejoice! The Game Kitchen cooked up a delicious launch trailer for its pixellated Metroidvania Blasphemous 2, which aired during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Blasphemous 2 is out on August 24 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. 

Parcel Corps

Parcel Corps appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

Parcel Corps is Billy Goat Entertainment’s satirical bicycle messenger simulator and a new traversal trailer for the gig economy game aired during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Parcel Corps is launching on PC and consoles in 2024. 

The Gap

The Gap featuring in Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase 2023

(Image credit: Crunching Koalas)

A developer presentation for Label This's memory-diving psychological thriller The Gap dropped during the Future Games Show at Gamescom. It's coming to PC and consoles this fall. 

RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Nacon)

A cinematic gameplay trailer for Nacon’s metal justice FPS RoboCop: Rogue City dropped during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Rogue City is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood featuring at Future Games Show 2023

(Image credit: Nacon)

Gather your merry men because Appeal Studios’ co-op action-adventure Gangs of Sherwood is coming to PC and consoles on October 19. An all-new trailer for the game arrived during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023.

Star Trucker

Star Trucker appearing at the Future Games Show Gamescom showcase 2023

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

A gameplay trailer for Star Trucker pulled into the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Haul precious cargo across the final frontier in this intergalactic truck sim when it launches on PC in 2024.

Castle Craft

Castle Craft appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Twin Earth)

Twin Earth appeared at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 to deliver a gameplay trailer for Castle Craft, the studio’s fort-building voxel mayhem simulator. It’s coming to PC this winter.

Sprawl

Sprawl shadow dropping in the Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase 2023

(Image credit: Maeth)

Maeth’s hardcore cyberpunk shooter Sprawl shadow-dropped on PC during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023, with some killer gameplay to accompany the big reveal.

Tavern Keeper

Tavern Keeper appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase

(Image credit: Greenheart Games)

An animated trailer revealed Tavern Keeper to the world at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s the next game from the creators of Game Dev Tycoon, and it’s bringing its cartoon tankard management to PC in 2024.

AK-xolotl

AK-xolotl featuring at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023

(Image credit: 2Awesome Studio)

AK-xolotl is a top-down shooter where you play as an adorable amphibian... with an assault rifle. As well as an adorable jingle, 2awesome Studio brought the news that AK-xolotl is launching on PC and consoles on September 14 to the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023.

Twin Sails Interactive Montage

News Tower appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase 2023

(Image credit: Twin Sails Interactive)

Twin Sails Interactive delivered a veritable smorgasbord of indie goodness to the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. The stacked trailer included a trio of news hits. Wantless is coming to Steam Early Access in November 2023, News Tower is coming to Steam Early Access in early 2024, and Bloomtown is coming to PC and consoles in Q2 2024.

Aloft

Aloft featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase 2023

(Image credit: Astrolabe Interactive)

Turn your island home into a flying fortress in Aloft, a survival game where you strive to survive on an archipelago orbiting an eternal hurricane. Aloft is floating onto PC in 2024, but there’s a demo available right now on Steam.

The Last Faith

The Last Faith appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Playstack)

Gothic Soulslike The Last Faith swung by the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 to reveal that a beta for the grimdark game is now live on Steam. The Last Faith is coming to PC and consoles in November 2023.

It's a Wrap

It's a Wrap shadow dropping during the Future Games Show gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: AMC Games)

A puzzle adventure where you set up scenes from the director's chair, It's a Wrap launched during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It's out now on PC, with a Nintendo Switch version coming soon.

Underlab

Underlab debuting in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Other Ocean Group)

A new social deception game from the team behind Project Winter, Underlab is a subterranean sabotage simulator where you can get up to plenty of survival-based hijinks with your friends. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles, with a closed beta on the way. 

VR Showcase

Islanders VR debuting during the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Coatsink)

The VR showcase returned after its sophomore showing during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase earlier this year. The otherworldly montage was, once again, packed full of VR reveals delivered by our lovely hosts. 

  • A brand new gameplay trailer for HellSweeper VR showed us an intense action game where you defy twisted souls with a trifecta of pure pain - swords, guns and magic. It’s coming to PSVR 2, Meta Quest, Steam VR and Viveport on September 21st. 
  • Lucy Liu appeared during the Future Games Show at Gamescom to talk about The Pirate Queen, a VR puzzle adventure which is coming to Quest 2 and Steam VR in early 2024.
  • An exciting gameplay and accolades trailer revealed that the intergalactic VR FPS Vertigo 2 is coming to PS VR 2 on October 24, 2023.
  • Islanders: VR Edition is a minimalist city builder with a relaxing atmosphere, and it’s launching on September 28.  
  • A poignant narrative adventure starring a troupe of mischievous metal soldiers, Tin Hearts is coming soon to PC VR and PS VR 2.
  • Davigo lets you crush your friends like ants as a godlike figure in a cross-reality VR vs PC battle, and it’s launching in 2023.

Park Beyond

Park Beyond showcasing its new update and DLC at the Future Games Show Gamescom showcase 2023

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Limbic Entertainment gave us an update on the future of Park Beyond at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Park Beyond is out now, but Patch 2.0 and the Beyond Extreme DLC are both coming on September 29, so get ready to build some more awe-inspiring coasters.

Tiny Glade

Tiny Glade featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase 2023

(Image credit: Pounce Light)

An adorable gameplay trailer for Tiny Glade adorned the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Pounce Light’s laid-back sandbox castle builder is coming to PC in 2024.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive featuring in the Future Games Show gamescom showcase 2023

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

A story trailer for Pacific Drive took viewers on a scenic trip through the chaos of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, revealing more about the game's world. Pacific Drive is coming to PC and PS5 in early 2024.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Nexon)

A thrilling gameplay trailer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin cleaved its way into the schedule at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. You can pre-order Realms of Ruin now ahead of its PC and console release on November 17.

Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

A multiplayer survival game where you try and escape a doomed facility with your friends, Abiotic Factor unleashed its scientific mayhem on the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming to PC in 2024.

Phantom Spark

Phantom Spark debuting at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Coatsink)

We got our first look at the future-fantasy time trial racer Phantom Spark during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It's speeding its way onto PC and Nintendo Switch.

Ones To Play Section

Future gAmes Show One to Play section at gamescom 2023

(Image credit: Future)

Our Ones to Play montage exclusively includes games with Steam demos that you can play right after the show. The section returned for its third outing, featuring Super Adventure Hand, Corsairs Legacy, Afterdream, Loddlenaut, Clem, Night Loops, Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, and Luna Abyss.

Europa

Europa featuring at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Future Friends Games)

Europa is a peaceful Ghibli-esque adventure game where you glide around an interstellar paradise, past rusty robots and adorable wildlife. It’s coming in 2024, but a demo dropped during the show, so you can check it out on Steam right now.

Warframe

Warframe appearing at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

A new trailer concerning the future of Warframe debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Watch out for more Warframe news at TennoCon 2023, which kicks off on August 26!

Wild Country

Wild Country debuting at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Lost Native)

A careful blend between a card battler and a city-builder, Wild Country brought its chaotic critter-based gameplay to the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch. 

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Nacon)

Passtech Games gave us an update on what's coming next for the studio's roguelite action RPG Ravenswatch, which is out now in Steam Early Access. The Shores of Storm Island update is launching in September 2023. 

Scorn

Scorn for PS5 featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

 We were pleased to reveal during our Gamescom show that Ebb Software’s Giger-inspired nightmare adventure, Scorn, is undulating its way onto PlayStation 5 on October 3. 

PC Game Pass 

PC Game Pass appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Xbox)

Our friends at Xbox dropped by to deliver a trailer concerning all of the awesome games available now and coming soon to PC Game Pass. 

Symphonia

Symphonia debuting in the Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase 2023

(Image credit: Sunny Peak)

We revealed Sunny Peak's Symphonia at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It's a musical puzzle platformer, and it's coming to PC and consoles in 2024.

Dome-King Cabbage

Dome-King Cabbage featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023

(Image credit: Cobysoft Joe)

Dome-King Cabbage is a visual novel set in the world of a monster-collecting RPG, and we were over the moon to debut a magnificent trailer revealing that it’s coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023.

Astronimo

Astronimo featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom showcase 2023

(Image credit: Coatsink)

A gameplay trailer for Coatsink’s platform puzzler Astronimo arrived during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Get ready to build cute cosmic contraptions with your friends when it launches in Steam Early Access on September 27 later this year. 

Hexxen: Hunters

Hexxen: Hunters debuting in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

Hexxen: Hunters was revealed during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s a tactical action RPG set in the 18th century where you repel supernatural forces. It’s coming to PC in 2024.

Freedom Games

The Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint in the Future Games Show Gamescom showcase 2023

(Image credit: Freedom Games)

Freedom Games dropped by the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023, showing off some of the publisher’s exciting indies. The montage featured Vengeance of Mr Peppermint, Humanitz, Tavernacle!, Sugar Shack, Asterogues and Dust Fleet.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

A launch trailer for Airship Syndicate’s massively-multiplayer Action RPG Wayfinder aired during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. Gather your friends to restore the shattered world of Evenor, as Wayfinder is out now on PlayStation and PC.  

Ad Infinitum

Ad Infinitum featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Nacon)

A psychological horror game full of unspeakable nightmares, Ad Infinitum is a first-person action game set in the context of the First World War. It's coming to PC and consoles on September 14. 

Helskate

Helskate featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Phantom Coast)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater meets Hades in Helskate, an action roguelite where you kickflip, grind and manual to defeat hordes of demons. Shred your way through Vert-heim when it launches in 2024.

Deathground

Deathground appearing in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: Jaw Drop Games)

A grisly gameplay trailer for Jaw Drop Games’ dinosaur survival horror Deathground debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming soon to PC. 

Tormented Souls 2

Tormented Souls 2 featuring in the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase

(Image credit: PQube)

Caroline Walker returns in Tormented Souls 2, a sinister survival horror game that wrapped up the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023. It’s coming to PC and consoles in 2024.

