Everything Announced at the Future Game Show Powered by AMD at Gamescom

The Future Games Show Powered by AMD at Gamescom has been and gone, but if you weren’t watching it live across one of GamesRadar’s social channels on August 26, then we’ve put together a handy little article detailing everything that you missed from the event. Here’s a run-through of all the trailers, world premieres and release dates that arrived during the show, which was presented by Maggie Robertson and Aaron LaPlante, otherwise known as Lady Dimitrescu and The Duke from Resident Evil Village.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

We kicked off the show with a CGI trailer for Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters, a gritty turn-based RPG that stars a squad of Grey Knights that players can customize and lead into battle. Daemonhunters is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2022.

Super Animal Royale

After some plague-busting, we checked in with a chaotic battle royale full of critters and creatures. Super Animal Royale is a 2D scavenger shooter and as revealed during the show, it’s out now and it’s free to play across all major platforms!

Life is Strange: True Colors

Deck Nine’s Rebeccah Bassell and Jonathan Zimmerman joined us to lift the lid on Life is Strange: True Colors and debut a new clip from the game, which follows protagonist Alex Chen as she investigates the town of Haven Springs with her empathy powers. Life is Strange True Colors is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on September 10. True Colors is also launching on Nintendo Switch later this year.

Sands of Aura

We followed up Life is Strange with Sands of Aura, revealing some gameplay footage of combat, exploration and character development from this open-world action-adventure. Sands of Aura is coming to early access on Steam this October 21, 2021.

Virtual Show Floor

Project Downfall : A trippy shooter where you solve gory action puzzles with all manner of weapons.

: A trippy shooter where you solve gory action puzzles with all manner of weapons. The Last Cube : This is a cosmic puzzle caper that stars a rolling cube in a mysterious alien world.

: This is a cosmic puzzle caper that stars a rolling cube in a mysterious alien world. Aeon Drive : This cyberpunk speedrunning game is all about darting through the busy streets of Neo Barcelona with or without your friends in co-op.

: This cyberpunk speedrunning game is all about darting through the busy streets of Neo Barcelona with or without your friends in co-op. The Garden Path : A slice of life sim where you can fish, trade, gather and explore in a whimsical patch of wilderness

: A slice of life sim where you can fish, trade, gather and explore in a whimsical patch of wilderness To The Rescue : A dog shelter simulator where players must take care of cute pups and help them find new homes.

: A dog shelter simulator where players must take care of cute pups and help them find new homes. Berserk Boy : A retro platformer where players must combo rush through stylish levels, absorbing elemental powers.

: A retro platformer where players must combo rush through stylish levels, absorbing elemental powers. Inkulinati : This is a strategy game set on a medieval manuscript, where absurd painted drawings brawl for supremacy.

: This is a strategy game set on a medieval manuscript, where absurd painted drawings brawl for supremacy. Chicken Police: Paint It Red : A slick noir adventure inspired by Grim Fandango

: A slick noir adventure inspired by Grim Fandango Coromon: This pixel-powered monster-taming adventure offers over 120 critters to catch, develop and battle!

Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2

You know how we love dinosaurs at the Future Game Show, so it was just a matter of time before we got to take a look at a Jurassic Park game. Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2 has you evading raptors and solving puzzles, and it’s coming to the Oculus Quest VR platform on September 30, 2021.

Project Relic

After our scheduled dinosaurs, we debuted a trailer for Project Relic, a soulslike all about taking on fearsome foes in lush biomes. This magic-infused brawler is coming in early 2023.

Moonglow Bay

Moonglow Bay followed, showing off some of the quaint activities you can get up to in Bunnyhug’s picturesque fishing adventure. We were also pleased to reveal that the game is launching on October 7 for Xbox and PC.

In Sound Mind

A trailer for We Create Stuff’s horror puzzler In Sound Mind also debuted during the show. With music from The Living Tombstone, In Sound Mind is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on September 28, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later in 2021.

Rustler

The second part of our Modus Games montage gave viewers a glimpse at Rustler, which looks a bit like a bonkers medieval version of Bully. Rustler is coming to consoles on August 31, later this year.

Salt & Sacrifice

James Silva from Ska Studios joined us to talk about the player vs player and player vs enemy online factions in Salt and Sacrifice, the 2D soulslike sequel to Salt and Sanctuary. Salt and Sacrifice is coming to PlayStation and PC in 2022.

Timberborn

Back to make you ponder the climate apocalypse some more, the developers of Timberborn sent us a trailer to show off what it would look like if beavers took over the earth. Timberborn is launching into Early Access on Steam this September 15.

Trading Time

Trading Time is a brand new game about a shipwrecked sailor who gets acquainted with a charming frog society. There is no release date at present but you can wishlist it now on Steam, and it’s coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation too.

Smalland

We also got to check out the bite-sized adventure game Smalland, a multiplayer survival game set in a world full of creepy crawlies and dangerous creatures. It’s coming to PC later this year.

Dolmen

Massive Work Studio sent us an exciting trailer for Dolmen, an upcoming cosmic horror sci-fi RPG with soulslike elements. Dolmen is coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation in 2022.

Ones to Watch Montage

Our Ones to Watch montage was stacked with talent, offering short bursts of footage from some exciting upcoming indie games, including A Wake Inn: Rebooked, Clid the Snail, KeyWe, DEATHRUN TV, Mythbusters: The Game, Scorchlands, Monster Harvest and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and Core Keeper.

Madison

If psychological horror is your thing, then you’ll want to keep your eye on Madison, where you chase demons and other oddities around a haunted house with an instant camera. It’s coming to PC later this year and consoles in 2022.

DokeV

After Madison, we threw it over to Sangyoung Kim and Changkee Nam, game developers working on the DokeV project. This creature-collecting game is set in a futuristic city and draws from Korean mythology and folklore. DokeV is coming to PC and consoles in 2022.

Soulstice

Team 17

Our friends at Team 17 came through with another montage for this year’s Gamescom show, giving viewers a closer look at a number of current and upcoming games, including Greak: Memories of Azur, Hammerting, Batora Lost Haven, Epic Chef, Hell Let Loose, Broken Roads, Honey I Joined A Cult, Sheltered 2, The Unliving and Crown Trick.

Arcadegeddon

Arcadegeddon is an evolving co-op shooter where you have to save the last hometown arcade, and developer Illfonic came to the Future Games Show to provide an update about all of the content coming to the game over the next several months. Arcade Geddon is available in early access on PS5 and PC, with a full launch coming in 2022.

Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

Jaqub Ajmal and David Sirland from Sharkmob gave us a closer look at the studio’s battle royale game, Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodhunt. Bloodhunt is set to kick off a Steam early access play period on September 7 to help stress test the game’s servers.

Medieval Dynasty

If you think you could manage a bustling township in a harsh Middle Ages environment, then you’re going to want to keep your eye on Medieval Dynasty, which received a new trailer during the show. The game is coming to PC on September 23, 2021.

Noguchi’s Bell

A samurai adventure made entirely in Media Molecule’s Dreams, Noguchi’s Bell got a new trailer during the Gamescom Future Games Show. More episodes of the animated series are coming in 2022.

Imp of the Sun

A 2D action platformer inspired by Peruvian culture, Sunwolf Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Imp of the Sun, their adorable hack and slash, during the show. Imp of the Sun is coming to PC in early 2022.

Maneater: Truth Quest

Focused on quirky conspiracy theories, Maneater: Truth Quest is the next DLC pack for Tripwire’s Maneater, if you couldn’t get enough of the rampaging bull shark adventure when it launched in May 2020. As we learned during the show, Truth Quest is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on August 31.

Tails of Iron

Narrated by Doug Cockle (Geralt of Rivia!), Odd Bug Studios gave us a glimpse at some new footage from Tails of Iron, the studio’s upcoming rat-cion adventure game. Tails of Iron is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on September 17.

Freedom Games Montage

Variety is the spice of life, and this montage from Freedom Games was full of all manner of genres and gaming experiences. This trailer gave viewers a closer look at a number of games including Retreat to Enen, Clouzy!, Cat Cafe Manager, Sky Fleet, One Lonely Outpost, Guardians of Hyelore, Mail Time and Monster Outbreak.

GunGrave: G.O.R.E.

How’s this for a blast from the past? A modern follow-up to the cult classic PS2 shooter series, GunGrave: G.O.R.E is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2022.

Alaskan Truck Simulator

If trucking your way through Alaska is more your speed, then Movie Games were on hand to reveal some in-game footage from Alaskan Truck Simulator, a survival driving sim which is coming to PC in Q1 2022, with consoles to follow.

War Hospital

We also got a quick look at War Hospital, Movie Games’ historical strategy game set in 1917. War Hospital is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2022.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

We needed a true dinosaur expert for this next segment, so we got Jeff Goldblum to stop by the show to talk about his snorkelling adventures, meet Lady Dimitrescu and reveal some new details about Jurassic World Evolution 2. Frontier Developments showed off a new rain-covered environment as well as a duo of dinosaurs that fans can expect to manage when the game launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox later in 2021.

Serial Cleaners

Draw Distance showed up next to provide an in-depth look at Serial Cleaners, a stealth game about cleaning up murder scenes for the mob and.... sliding through pools of blood? The game is coming to PC and consoles in early 2022.

9 Years of Shadows

Soundtracked with ‘healing music’ by the composers of Mega Man, Castlevania and Metal Gear, 9 Years of Shadows is a charming 2D Metroidvania set in an abandoned orphanage full of secrets. It’s coming soon, and you can wishlist it now on Steam!

FAR: Changing Tides

As the show wrapped up we got an exclusive look at FAR: Changing Tides, the sequel to 2018’s FAR: Lone Sails. As we learned during the trailer, FAR: Changing Tides is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in early 2022.

Balsa Model Flight Simulator

Trepang 2

Team 17 returned to reveal an explosive shooter with crunchy gunplay and realistic visuals. Trepang 2 is coming to PC in 2022, and you can wishlist the game on Steam now.

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl

Finally, GameMill Entertainment came through to announce two new characters coming to Nickelodeon All Star Brawl. Catdog and April O’Neill will join the roster, which is already caked in pure cartoon nostalgia. We could also reveal that as well as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl will come to PC later this year.