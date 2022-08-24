Everything Announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana was broadcast live on August 24, during Gamescom. Hosted by Christopher Judge and Danielle Bisutti (Kratos and Freya from God of War), the Future Games Show delivered over an hour of updates, release dates, and reveals for over 50 upcoming games. If you couldn’t watch the show as it was streamed live across GamesRadar’s social channels, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of all of the games shown during the show and the accompanying news, so you can follow up with anything that caught your eye.

Before we begin, don't forget to head over to our official Future Games Show Steam page (opens in new tab) to wishlist the games you love and find some free demos too.

The Gap

(Image credit: Crunching Koalas)

The Future Games Show started with a scintillating world premiere for The Gap, a mysterious narrative thriller about a man salvaging his memories. The Gap is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Pathogen

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

After that, we debuted a trailer showing off the new content coming in the fast-approaching Pathogen DLC for Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Pathogen launches on August 30 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Hypercharge: Unboxed

(Image credit: Digital Cybercherries)

Digital Cybercherries dropped by to recruit Xbox players to its viral toybox shooter Hypercharge: Unboxed. The action-packed trailer saw small soldiers hiding in teacups and plenty of explosions. Hypercharge Unboxed is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch, with an Xbox and PlayStation release coming soon.

The Case of the Golden Idol

(Image credit: Playstack)

World premiere time! We were pleased to reveal The Case of the Golden Idol, a dynamic detective game for proper super sleuths, which is coming to PC in 2022. A demo for the game dropped during the show, which you can check out on the official Future Games Show Steam page.

Snaccoon

(Image credit: hippowombat)

After that came the adorable chaos of Snaccoon, a stealth exploration game where you play as a trash-hungry raccoon in a world without snack foods. Fans of Stray looking for their next animal adventure fix should keep their eye on this one. Snaccoon is coming soon.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

(Image credit: Awaken Realms)

The dark, gripping atmosphere of Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon descended onto the Future Games Show, revealing gameplay from Awaken Realms Digital’s open-world RPG and a Steam Early Access release date of Q4 2022.

Floodland

(Image credit: Koch Media)

Another world premiere! Vile Monarch revealed gameplay from Floodlands, the studio’s post-climate apocalypse city builder. Paddles at the ready, as Floodlands is coming to PC on November 15, 2022.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

(Image credit: Rogue Games Inc)

Next up, we checked in with The Last Case of Benedict Fox. The game’s developers, Plot Twist, walked us through some spooky-looking exploration gameplay. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is coming in Spring 2023 to PC and Xbox.

A Little to the Left

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

From a psychological thriller to a cosy puzzler! We were pleased to reveal that Max Inferno’s A Little To The Left is coming, mischievous cats and all, to PC and Mac on November 8 later this year.

Virtual Show Floor

Christopher and Danielle then took a trip to a secret 10th realm, the Future Games Show Virtual Show Floor. Here they walked and talked their way between bespoke booths showing off a series of games, each with a Steam demo attached that went live during the show. Search ‘Future Games Show Steam’ to find and play them all:

Faerie Afterlight

Moonshine Inc

Gloomwood

The Wandering Village

Power Chord

NeverAwake

The Fabulous Fear Machine

Anno: Mutationem

Misc: A Tiny Tale

Goat Sim 3

(Image credit: Coffee Stain)

Back on Terra Firma, our hosts got to grips with an absurd and awesome new trailer from Coffee Stain Studios regarding Goat Simulator 3, featuring lightsabers, explosions and… fartjumping? Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5 on November 17.

The Chant

(Image credit: Koch Media)

Brass Token dropped by to deliver a developer presentation for The Chant, a third-person horror game set on a spiritual retreat corrupted by a botched ritual, releasing all manner of horrors, like creepy cultists and beasts. The Chant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on November 3.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Another developer presentation followed from Baby Robot Games concerning Ereban: Shadow Legacy, the studio’s stealth platformer debut. Viewers caught a closer look at the game’s Shadow Merge power, which lets players climb walls and navigate with versatility. Ereban Shadow Legacy is coming to PC and Xbox in 2023.

Wizardy: The Five Ordeals

(Image credit: IID, Inc)

Hardcore RPG fans rejoice! We were pleased to shadow drop the English translation of Wizardry: The Five Ordeals on Steam during the show. The game is available now, so go check it out.

Soulstice

(Image credit: Maximum games)

Another surprise! A demo for Reply Game Studios’ Soulstice is available on Steam right now, as revealed during the show. The chimera brawler is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S on September 20, 2022.

AfterImage

(Image credit: Maximum Games)

A gameplay trailer for Aurogon Shanghai’s Afterimage introduced us to the game’s gorgeous handcrafted world. Afterimage is coming this winter to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Deliver Us Mars

(Image credit: Frontier Foundry)

Following its reveal in our Spring Showcase, KeokeN Interactive gave us a deeper dive into the mission at hand in Deliver Us Mars during the Future Games Show. Deliver us Mars is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Phantom Hellcat

(Image credit: All in Games!)

An in-depth look at the slasher-platformer Phantom Hellcat followed. Ironbird Creations’ creative director (and his cat) introduced some awesome, theatrical gameplay. Phantom Hellcat is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Edge of Sanity

(Image credit: Vixa Games)

Yet another world premiere! Viewers got their first glimpse at the sinister survival game Edge of Sanity, which involved a terrifying descent into the dark. Edge of Sanity is coming soon.

Wired Productions

(Image credit: Future)

Wired Productions jumped in to deliver three trailers for some of their most exciting upcoming games. We got a world premiere glimpse of Hotel Architect and Falconeer Chronicles: Bulwark and found out that The Last Worker is coming to PC on October 19!

Ones to Watch

Several exciting upcoming games were shown off during our Ones to Watch montage:

Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess

Sker Ritual

Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099

Moonrider

Park Beyond

Schim

Pharaoh: A New Era

Dome-King Cabbage

The Great War

(Image credit: Frontier Foundry)

We were pleased to debut the World Premiere trailer for The Great War: Western Front, an intricate historical strategy game coming to PC in 2023.

Backfirewall

(Image credit: All in Games!)

A trailer for Backfirewall came next, revealing that a demo for Naraven Games’ tragicomedy set inside a smartphone is available on Steam. Backfirewall is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Team17

Our friends at Team17 dropped by to update Future Games Show viewers on some of the cool games in their catalogue, including:

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

The Knight Witch

Marauders

Bravery & Greed

Hokko Life

Sunday Gold

Thymesia

Ship of Fools

SCP: Secret Files

(Image credit: Pixmain)

Come face to face with anomalous items and inexplicable phenomena in this spine-tickling trailer for SCP: Secret Files which debuted during the show. SCP Secret Files is coming to PC on September 13, 2022, and consoles in 2023.

Teslagrad 2

(Image credit: Modus Games)

Time for another World Premiere. A follow-up to the beloved Teslagrad was debuted during the Future Games Show, including cybernetic elks and plenty of electronically charged gameplay. Teslagrad 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Speaking of follow-ups, we also got an update on the release date for the next adventure in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Supermassive Games’ horror bonanza. The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on November 18, 2022.

EXP: War Trauma

(Image credit: Cortez Productions)

A simply terrifying trailer for EXP: War Trauma came next, revealing that the game is coming soon and that there’s a demo available on Steam right now!

Rooted

(Image credit: Headlight Studio)

A gameplay trailer for the Unreal Engine 5 survival game Rooted showed off the game’s post-apocalyptic world. Get ready to build, explore and defend yourself against security robots, as Rooted is coming soon.

Hellsweeper VR

(Image credit: Vertigo Games)

The creators of Sairento VR have got a new game on the way, and we debuted a gameplay trailer for it during the Future Games Show. Hellsweeper VR is bringing its gory, magical combat mayhem to Meta Quest and Steam VR.

Stray Blade

(Image credit: 505 Games)

A gameplay trailer for Stray Blade debuted during the show, offering a closer look at the game’s combat mechanics and world exploration. Stray Blade is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S in 2023.

Crossfire Legion

(Image credit: Koch Media)

Blackbird Interactive popped in to the Future Games Show to detail and launch Update 1.3 of Crossfire Legion, which includes new units, a new faction and a level editor. Check it out on Steam.

God of Rock

(Image credit: Modus Games)

It’s World Premiere time again! God of Rock is a rhythm fighting game from Modus Studios Brazil, starring divine duellists of musical fate. God of Rock is coming this winter to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Lightyear Frontier

(Image credit: Frame Break)

An exclusive first look at gameplay from Lightyear Frontier was shown during the Future Games Show, with the developers walking viewers through farming, crafting and exploration gameplay. Lightyear Frontier is coming to PC and Xbox in Spring 2023.

System Shock

(Image credit: Koch Media)

A trailer for System Shock gave viewers a look at the flesh and steel fusion monsters of Nightdive Studios’ take on Citadel Station. System Shock is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Layers of Fears

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

Rounding off the show, Bloober Team dropped an astonishing first look at gameplay from Bloober Team’s Layers of Fears. This mysterious reimagined entry in the horror series is coming in early 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Off The Grid

(Image credit: Gunzilla)

Our super special one more thing came from Gunzilla Games, who provided a world premiere trailer showcasing the universe of Off the Grid, which arrives from the visionary mind of District 9’s Neil Blomkamp. Off the Grid is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in 2023.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).