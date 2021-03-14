How to live stream 2021 Grammys: watch the awards show from anywhere

The Oscars of the music industry, find a way to live stream 2021 Grammys online wherever you are and see which artists sweep up the most of those coveted gramophone trophies this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

2021 Grammys: at a glance CBS is the official broadcaster for the 63rd Annual Grammy awards, taking place on March 14 at 8pm ET and 5pm PST. That's 7pm CT. Around the globe, you'll need to tune into a 2021 Grammys live stream at 1am GMT in the UK, 2am CET, and 12pm AEDT on Monday in Australia.

This year Trevor Noah is taking the reins as the host of the 63rd Grammy Awards for the first time, challenged with keeping up the merriment as the Grammys largely goes virtual in the light of the ongoing pandemic.

Yep, much like the Golden Globes, there won't be much of a live audience - bar journalists - and nominees will tune in via video call for awkward clapping when their fellow nominee wins and delivering those acceptance speeches.

With performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and many more, it's sure to be quite the show, pulling out all the stops to make it as memorable as previous years. And, luckily for you, you can even live stream The Grammys absolutely free in some territories.

How to live stream 2021 Grammys in the US

CBS/Paramount Plus

In the US, CBS is the official broadcaster of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and is the place to go for your 2021 Grammys live stream. You can tune into CBS on your TV with CBS included in most cable packages. Alternatively, cut the cord, CBS All Access now rebranded as Paramount Plus. This will set you back just $5.99 a month. What's more, you can currently benefit from a 1 month free trial for a limited time with the offer ending March 31. CBS is also available on FuboTV from $64.99 a month with its Starter plan and a 7-day free trial, offering over 100 other channels to stream. Alternatively, AT&T TV Now will set you back from $69.99 a month. Not going to be in the country? Why not download a VPN to live stream 2021 Grammys as if you were at home?

How to live stream 2021 Grammys in Canada

Paramount Plus

Live stream 2021 Grammys in Canada where Paramount Plus has now launched and will be home to CBS' coverage of the awards show this year. You can pay CA$5.99 a month for Paramount Plus and enjoy a 7-day free trial of the service. Not going to be in the country? You can use a VPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription and watch like normal.

How to live stream 2021 Grammys in Australia

Network Ten

Around the globe, many of us will have to stay awake until the early hours to catch all the red carpet and official ceremony gossip. Luckily for those down under, however, you can tune in at from 11am for the red carpet, with the ceremony itself starting at 12pm on Monday, March 15 to a completely free-to-air live stream 2021 Grammys. It'll be aired on Network 10 and its on demand service, 10play without need for a cable or cord cutting subscription.

How to live stream 2021 Grammys elsewhere around the globe

Unless you're in the US, Canada, or Australia, it looks like you'll largely be unable to tune into the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. You can at least find pre-event coverage with the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony live streaming on the Grammys website and YouTube from 3pm ET / 12pm PST. That's 8pm GMT and 7am AEDT on Monday morning in Australia.

This will feature performances from Burna Boy, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, Igor Levit, Lido Pimienta, Poppy, and Rufus Wainwright.

How to live stream 2021 Grammys using a VPN

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home for the 63rd Grammy Awards, a VPN is your best option for tuning in to your local live stream. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to live stream 2021 Grammys online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

