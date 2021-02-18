How to watch It's a Sin - here's where to stream Russell T Davies' LGBTQ+ drama

Russell T Davies' snapshot of the 1980s AIDS epidemic as it hits British shores arrives in the US today. To watch It's a Sin Stateside, all you'll need is HBO Max.

Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West, and Nathaniel Curtis make up the wonderful ensemble residing in the Pink Palace, liberated teens in London swept up in the colourful LGBTQ+ scene. When AIDS begins to take the community by the chokehold, It's a Sin unravels as a tribute to an often overlooked period in Britain's recent history, as well as being a testament to the value of true ally-ship.

Landing first on Channel 4 in the UK, viewers in the US can bask in the critically acclaimed story of Ritchie, Roscoe, Collin, Jill, and Ash with a HBO Max membership as It's a Sin lands on February 18.

Setting you back $14.99 a month, new HBO Max customers can also pay six months upfront and get a discounted rate of $69.99 total - that's a 20% discount. Certainly more expensive than other streaming services out there like Disney Plus, it's worth noting how much content you'll be able to stream on HBO Max with a whole host of TV shows to binge, as well as movies. Want more of that British grit? You can watch I May Destroy You from the fantastic mind of Michaela Coel. HBO Max customers will also benefit from all Warner Bros 2021 movie releases, coinciding with their theatrical release, including titles like Dune and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Unusually, the US is actually one of the last to release It's a Sin, with options to watch It's a Sin in the UK, and Australia, with a Canadian release still somewhat up in the air. Keep reading to find out how to watch It's a Sin wherever you are.

Watch It's a Sin - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

Want to watch It's a Sin? The Russell T Davies mini-series launches on HBO Max February 18, with all five episodes dropping at once. Pay $14.99 a month or benefit from HBO Max's current promotion, allowing you to pay six months up front for a $69.99, saving you 20%.

Watch It's a Sin elsewhere

All4 | Free-to-air

It's a Sin was initially released in the UK where viewers are lucky enough to watch this phenomenal TV show for free. With all episodes available to binge now on Channel 4's on-demand service, watch It's a Sin from start to finish on All4.

Stan | AU$10 per month

Those down under got to watch alongside the UK with new episodes airing every week, readily available to watch on Stan. This costs AU$10 a month, however new customers can benefit from a 30-day free trial when they sign up.



Amazon Prime Video | CA$7.99 per month

It's been confirmed that Prime Video has the rights for It's a Sin in Canada, however there has yet to be any confirmation on release dates for the LGBTQ+ drama. We'll keep you updated on when It's a Sin becomes available to stream across the border. When it does, you'll be able to pay CA$7.99 a month, with new customers enjoying a one month free trial on Amazon Prime Video.

