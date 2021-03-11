How to watch Grey's Anatomy online: stream season 17's mid-season premiere from any country

Grey's Anatomy returned for its seventeenth season last year before taking a mid-season break in December. Fans of the American medical drama can rejoice, though, as Grey's Anatomy makes its spring return March 11, kicking things off with a highly anticipated crossover in this Grey's Anatomy-meets-Station 19 episode. Make sure you know how to watch Grey's Anatomy online where you are with our guide.

Paying homage to the real life front-line workers in the Covid-19 pandemic, season 17 has mirrored our lived experience as fan favorites navigate the harsh realities of the virus. Of course, its creator, Shondaland, promises a mix of drama and romance woven in there, too.

Dive back into the drama at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as it airs a two-hour crossover special with spin-off show, Station 19 at 8pm ET/PST and 7 CT. Thereafter you can expect a new episode every Thursday at its usual time of 9pm ET/PST and 8pm CT.

Available to watch live on ABC, cord cutters can benefit from FuboTV with its baseline 'Starter' package offering over 100 channels including NBC, Fox, ESPN, VH1, and many more on top of ABC. With other options available in the US alone, find out how to watch Grey's Anatomy online where you are and catch all the drama in season 17.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in the US

ABC / FuboTV

ABC is home to Grey's Anatomy, with the new Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 crossover episode airing at earlier time of 8pm ET/PST and 7 CT for the two-hour special. Coming with cable subscriptions, you'll also be able to watch the episode back on ABC's catch-up service once its aired if you're unable to watch live. The best part - the ABC website no longer appears to ask for cable logins, meaning you could watch Grey's Anatomy for free! For cord cutters, FuboTV is your best bet for fans of Grey's Anatomy, getting you access to over 100 channels and the ability to watch simultaneously on three devices with its Starter package from $64.99 a month. With this you can also enjoy a 7-day free trial to see if the service is the one for you. Alternatively, you can also watch on AT&T TV Now from $69.99 a month.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in Canada

CTV

Canadians will be able to watch alongside their neighbors down south with CTV airing the Grey's Anatomy two-hour Station 19 crossover episode at the same time. That's 8pm ET/PST and 7pm CT. CTV comes as a part of most cable packages. For those who aren't around for when the episode airs, you can catch up on CTV's catch up service where you'll need to sign in using your cable details. You can watch earlier seasons of Grey's Anatomy on Disney Plus with the arrival of Star if you're looking to marathon the whole thing. Otherwise, unfortunately, for cable cutters, there are no current options for watching Grey's Anatomy season 17 online. However, if you happen to be outside of the country and want to tune into your domestic broadcaster, you can always download a VPN to stream from where you are.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in the UK

Sky

As is usually the case with American TV shows, the UK sees a delay to being able to watch the latest season. Good news, though. It seems as if season 17 will premiere on British shores on April 7 on Sky. While the details are yet to be ironed out, it's a fair assumption to make that for those who don't have a Sky TV subscription can join Now TV with its Entertainment Pass for for £9.99 a month, offering a 7-day free trial to new customers.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online in Australia

Disney Plus

Good news for those down under. Much like the UK, Australia can experience a bit of delay of new seasons premiering in Aus. However, season 17 of Grey's Anatomy is available to watch on Disney Plus with a new episode released weekly on Fridays. Alongside Grey's Anatomy, you'll be able to benefit from other new exclusives with the introduction of Star on Disney Plus, alongside other brands like National Geographic and Fox. While Disney Plus in Australia only has the last three seasons of Grey's Anatomy, you can find seasons 1-14 on Stan if you're looking to binge the whole thing. Stan will set you back AU$10 a month.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home for the mid-season premiere of Grey's Anatomy, a VPN is your best option for tuning into the two hour crossover special. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Grey's Anatomy online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

