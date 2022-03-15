If you're asking how to get GTA 5 Enhanced Version on PS5 and Xbox Series X, then you'll know that a new and improved version of the game is now available and may be looking for a smooth transition – especially if you've been playing the PS4 or Xbox One version of GTA 5 on your new-gen console for some time already. However, things aren't quite as simple as they could be, so if you're expecting a GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced free upgrade or just want to pick up the fancy new version then here's what you need to know.

How to get GTA 5 Enhanced Version

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The first thing to note if you want to get the GTA 5 Enhanced Version, is that it's a completely separate product to the PS4 or Xbox One release of GTA 5 you already have installed. You won't be able to access the updated edition from your existing game or receive any prompts there to upgrade, so instead you'll need to head to the Store for your respective console, then search for the new-gen version of GTA 5 to get the upgrade process started.

Is GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced free

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

No, the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Version is not a free upgrade, though for the three month period from launch until June 14 it will be heavily discounted for both new and returning players. Thanks to Sony's long-standing relationship with Rockstar and GTA, the Enhanced Edition is cheaper on PS5 than Xbox Series X, and you can find all of the details for this in our separate GTA 5 price guide. The only exception to this is the standalone GTA Online on PS5, which for the same three month post-launch period will be available to download and keep for free – though you will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play it.

Once you've purchased and installed the GTA 5 Enhanced Version, you'll just need to transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X then follow the process for how to transfer GTA Online and you'll be all set. But can you play GTA Online on PS5 with PS4 players? We've got all the crossplay information you'll need too.

