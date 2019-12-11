If you want to fight alongside your buddies in the battle royale, then knowing how to enable cross platform Fortnite matches is a pretty important information to have... unless you're lucky enough to all be using the same format in the first place. There have been plenty of big changes introduced for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, so now is a great time to go and check it out with some pals as there's more things to do, unlock, and win than ever before. This means putting in the extra effort to play across multiple platforms and squad up with friends is definitely worthwhile, as once you enable cross platform Fortnite matches you can build a team with anyone, regardless of whether they're using PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, or even mobile to glide in to battle.

Doing this also means that any progress you make on your Fortnite account carries over to every platform you play on, which means you can always access your season level, Battle Pass, and locker items regardless of however and wherever you play. Read on, and we'll show you how to enable cross platform Fortnite matches with anyone, on anything.

How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches

The first thing to note is that you can only play cross platform with people that you're friends with on your Epic account. This is different to your PS4 or Xbox One friends list, so if you play on console make sure you head to EpicGames.com and make an account. If you play on PC or mobile, you'll already have one of these.

This means that you can't just hop into a mobile lobby as a PC player and destroy all of the opposition - it simply wouldn't be fair due to the increased resolution, better controls, etc. The player in your party at the top of the platform hierarchy is the lobby you'll matchmake into. For example if there's a mobile player, a PS4 player and a PC player in the same squad, you'll all be playing against PC players.

Next, you need to become friends with anyone you want to play cross platform Fortnite with via your Epic account. Again, if you’re on console you'll need a PC or Mac to do this. Download the Epic Launcher, open it and log into your account. Next click the silhouette in the top right and enter your friend's Epic email address or username and hit OK. Repeat this process until you’ve invited all your friends. Once they accept your friend request, you can return to your system of choice. Now when you click the silhouette you'll be able to see all of your friends, highlight the name and select 'join party’ to enter their lobby.

That's it! That's how to enable cross platform Fortnite matches. The only significant issue right now is that if you’re all on different devices you can't enter a party chat. You'll have to be creative and use things like Google Hangouts, Skype or Discord if you want to communicate. And you'll definitely want to communicate if you want to earn that sweet Victory Royale. Good luck!

