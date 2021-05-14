How long is Wrath of the Druids in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? It's a question many players are wondering so they know whether they'll get their money's worth or not from the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion. The main game is incredibly long, spanning 100+ hours if you plan to do everything in the game, but what about the Wrath of the Druids length? If you're wondering how long Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids is, you've come to the right place.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur

How long is Wrath of the Druids?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As is always the case with questions like these, the Wrath of the Druids length is largely dependent on how you play. Just like the main story, there are a bunch of mysteries and treasures scattered throughout Ireland, so if you hunt down absolutely everything, you'll extend the Wrath of the Druids length.

There are approximately 20 quests to complete in Wrath of the Druids, plus side activities to complete, which will last for around 10-12 hours. If you stick it on a lower difficulty and blitz through every main quest as quickly as you can then you'll be able to whittle an hour or two off this time, while playing stealthier at a higher difficulty will of course extend the length, but that's the general ballpark you're looking at.

The Wrath of the Druids map has four separate counties – Dublin, Meath, Connacht, and Ulster – each with brand new side quests to take on called royal demands. Complete these to help elevate the renown level of Dublin, which gives you more content to complete in Ireland before heading back to England.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb | Assassin's Creed Valhalla cargo | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith | Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla unseal the well | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Where The Stone Falls | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rued | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Codex Page | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault