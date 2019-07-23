GTA Online Twitch Prime Diamond Casino rewards: How to get a free Master Penthouse

The GTA Online casino is finally open for business, and to celebrate Rockstar is offering players a chance to claim a free Master Penthouse suite at the Diamond Casino & Resort by adding this to the game's Twitch Prime benefits program. Originally you needed to link your Twitch Prime account to your Rockstar Social Club account by Friday, July 19 to claim this reward, however according to a recent Newswire post this deadline has now been extended.

If you completed your sign up before the original deadline then you should see the price of the Master Penthouse is set to 'free', and if it isn't then you can purchase it then receive a rebate for the base price within 48 hours. Otherwise, as long as your account is linked by Sunday, July 28 and in good standing, you will see the price listed as 'free' from Thursday, August 1 as long as your Twitch Prime membership remains active. Remember, this is in addition to the standard Twitch Prime rewards of $1.25 million GTA Cash and up to 15% discounts on GTA Online Shark Cards.

Activate GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards and claim your Master Penthouse

GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Inside Track glitch | GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

The Master Penthouse is more than a customizable social space. It lets you access new co-op missions with special first-time completion rewards, including a unique vehicle. Penthouse owners can also play high-limit gambling tables within the casino itself, and use services like aircraft or limousine transport. It sounds like a pretty sweet gig, so let's go over how to claim the Master Penthouse suite for free using Twitch Prime.

Twitch Prime is one of the rewards of an Amazon Prime subscription, so you'll need to link your Amazon account to your Twitch account first. Once you're signed into Amazon, you can activate Twitch Prime here. If you aren't interested in maintaining an Amazon Prime or Twitch Prime subscription, and you've never used Prime before, you can sign up for the free trial month in order to claim this offer. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the end of the 30-day trial, as auto-renew is enabled by default.

Now that your Twitch Prime is active, it's time to activate it on your Rockstar Social Club account. You can do so here. Sign into the Social Club, link your Twitch account, and then link your gaming account (Xbox Live, etc.), and you'll be good to go. Again, the Master Penthouse offer will only be available for a limited time, so make sure you get your account linked ASAP.

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons

You can also check out our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: