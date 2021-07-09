GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges - what are they and how to start them

GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges are tasks that pop up at regular intervals while you're in freemode, and provide various activities to take part in without having to go through any matchmaking lobbies or loading screens first. They've been available in GTA Online for a number of years, but new items have gradually been added over time to build up the roster into the wide selection we have available today. There's never been a better time to try them out, as there are triple rewards available until July 19 for taking part, so here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges.

How to start GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges

To start GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges, you need to be in the right type of lobby – most sessions are compatible, including a Public, Invite only, Crew session, or Friends only session. Then you need at least four players in the lobby who are available to take part, although certain events need at least ten players to go ahead, and if too many players leave during a Freemode Event or Challenge to take the total below the required threshold then it will be cancelled.

GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges usually start at 00:00, 06:00, 12:00, and 18:00 on the in-game clock, which is 12 minutes in real-time. A notification will appear in the top left of the screen to advise all players which Freemode Event or Challenge is about to start and provide any additional details, while a timer in the bottom right corner counts down until the start. You then have a limited amount of time to complete whatever task has been set, with an on-screen leaderboard showing the top scorers so far, and the player list becoming a leaderboard for everyone's scores. When the time runs out, you'll be told your ranking and receive any rewards earned by your performance.

What GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges are available

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are plenty of different GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges available, with one being selected at random for each instance triggered in the lobby. Freemode Events are more involved experiences and can often go on for a long period, while Freemode Challenges are simpler tasks that normally have a five minute time limit, with the exception of any airborne challenges which last for ten minutes instead.

If you're looking for a complete list of the currently available GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges, we have it below:

GTA Online Freemode Events

Air Checkpoints: Collect checkpoints in aircraft over a section of the sky

Collect checkpoints in aircraft over a section of the sky Business Battles: Battle other players for large drops of Business goods then return them to your warehouse or marked drop point

Battle other players for large drops of Business goods then return them to your warehouse or marked drop point Checkpoints: Collect checkpoints in land or sea vehicles around a section of the map

Collect checkpoints in land or sea vehicles around a section of the map Criminal Damage: Cause as much destruction as possible

Cause as much destruction as possible Hold the Wheel: Steal the target vehicle and hold it for as long as possible

Steal the target vehicle and hold it for as long as possible Hot Property: Steal and hold the target briefcase for as long as possible

Steal and hold the target briefcase for as long as possible Hunt the Beast: A random player becomes the Beast, who has to visit 10 landmarks while all other players try to track and kill them

A random player becomes the Beast, who has to visit 10 landmarks while all other players try to track and kill them Kill List: Destroy as many Merryweather patrols as possible in a provided armed vehicle

Destroy as many Merryweather patrols as possible in a provided armed vehicle King of the Castle: Capture and hold a designated area for as long as possible

Capture and hold a designated area for as long as possible Penned In: Stay inside a moving area while fighting off other players, as it slowly gets smaller

GTA Online Freemode Challenges

Driveby Challenge: Achieve the highest number of driveby kills on players

Achieve the highest number of driveby kills on players Headshot Kills Challenge: Achieve the highest number of headshot kills on players

Achieve the highest number of headshot kills on players Highest Speed Challenge: Achieve the highest speed in a land vehicle

Achieve the highest speed in a land vehicle Longest Bail Challenge: Travel the furthest distance when bailing from a land vehicle

Travel the furthest distance when bailing from a land vehicle Longest Fall Survived Challenge: Fall the longest distance without dying

Fall the longest distance without dying Longest Flying Inverted Challenge: Fly upside-down near the ground for the longest distance

Fly upside-down near the ground for the longest distance Longest Freefall Challenge: Fall the longest distance with a parachute before opening it

Fall the longest distance with a parachute before opening it Longest Jump Challenge: Perform the longest jump in a land vehicle

Perform the longest jump in a land vehicle Longest Stoppie Challenge: Perform the longest stoppie on a motorcycle

Perform the longest stoppie on a motorcycle Longest Wheelie Challenge: Perform the longest wheelie on a motorcycle

Perform the longest wheelie on a motorcycle Low Flying Challenge: Fly low to the ground for the longest distance

Fly low to the ground for the longest distance Lowest Parachute Challenge: Open your parachute closest to the ground while freefalling

Open your parachute closest to the ground while freefalling Melee Challenge: Achieve the highest number of melee kills on players

Achieve the highest number of melee kills on players Most Bridges Challenge: Fly under the most bridges in the time limit

Fly under the most bridges in the time limit Near Misses Challenge: Perform the most near misses with other vehicles in a land vehicle without crashing

Perform the most near misses with other vehicles in a land vehicle without crashing No Crashes Challenge: Drive the furthest distance in a land vehicle without crashing

Drive the furthest distance in a land vehicle without crashing Reverse Driving Challenge: Reverse the longest distance without crashing

Reverse the longest distance without crashing Sniper Kills Challenge: Achieve the highest number of sniper rifle kills on players

Achieve the highest number of sniper rifle kills on players Vehicles Stolen Challenge: Steal the most vehicles

